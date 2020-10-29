Generic E-learning Courses Market 2020 Sales, Size, Share, Growth and Trend Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 29, 2020

Description

At the start, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Generic E-learning Courses market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the revenue generation, and historical, existing, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Moreover, the report comprises notable changes taking place in the market structures over the evaluation period. A diverse analysis of influential trends in the Generic E-learning Courses market, confirmable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates have also been added in the study. In doing so, the report casts light on the growth of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

An augmented demand for distance learning programs is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market globally. Distance learning offers learning opportunities to people across the globe, especially to those who find it difficult to attend universities due to financial, geographical, time constraints. Most distance learning programs are delivered online or in the form of books and CDS. This market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years as an increasing number of universities in the US have started providing online courses and have added a variety of new courses to their existing programs. One of the main reasons for this is the easy availability of low-cost software platforms that allow these universities to create, deliver, and efficiently manage courses online. 

North America dominated the global generic e-learning courses market and is expected to reach close to USD 23 billion by 2020. The availability of a good IT infrastructure enables universities in the US and Canada to reach out to their students through virtual classrooms. Factors such as the incorporation of bring your own devices (BYOD) scheme in educational institutions and increasing mobile browsing by students will contribute to the growth of this market in the region. 

The key players covered in this study 

Cegos 
Macmillan Learning 
Pearson Education 
Skillsoft 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Courses 
Content

Market segment by Application, split into 
Academic 
Corporate

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Generic E-learning Courses market have been studied on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the Generic E-learning Courses market has been studied in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveys observations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broad commercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implemented to determine the market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

