Notion Systems and PV Nano Cell Announce A Strategic Partnership in Digital Printed Electronics

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notion Systems GmbH, a leading manufacturer of industrial inkjet systems for functional materials and PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTC: PVNNF), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that a non-exclusive agreement was signed between the companies.



The two companies are world-leaders in their respected domains and plan to jointly go-to-market strategy to offer complete solutions including inks, printers and the printing process to be implemented in digital additive manufacturing of printed electronics. This approach is aimed at simplifying and accelerating the adoption of digital printed electronics by mass-producers. One of the primary challenges of any printing solution is the development of its printing process that integrates the chemistry of the ink, printer parameters and the customers' design requirements. In order to overcome this challenge, the companies will work together and exchange information to optimize both the overall performance of printing and its time-to-market. The companies have been working together for years and are partners in the most prestigious European Funded projects such as the eurostarsTM inkjetPCB that focuses on inkjet-based fabrication of multilayer printed circuit boards with embedded printed passive elements. Another new funded project the two companies are working on with other partners is Project Tinker that focuses on providing a new cost & resource-efficient pathway for RADAR and LIDAR sensor package fabrication with high throughput up to 250 units/min. In addition, Notion Systems and PV Nano Cell already have a few joint customers.

Notion Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Doran commented: “The new partnership will bundle forces and provide a one stop solution for customers. Notion Systems has a broad experience in developing highly advanced and very precise production ink jet printing systems for conductive materials in electronics. The n.jet electronics platform is already fine-tuned to work very well with PV Nano Cell's materials and provides the highest yields and outputs. This strategic cooperation will enable a joint lab-to-fab approach by two successful and well experienced companies in conductive inkjet printing. The joint development will take place both in the labs in Migdal HaEmek, Israel as well as in Schwetzingen, Germany."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “This new partnership is well aligned with our strategy, anticipated and a natural evolution in the digital printed electronics market. Mass-production customers require an optimized, consumable solution that they can quickly and easily implement in their production facilities. Notion Systems and PV Nano Cell are now offering exactly this, a Complete Solution of conductive inks, printers and printing process, all working together and optimized from the R&D stage to mass-production. We see a tremendous need from the market for such an offering and partnership and expect the joint offering will have a tremendous positive impact on the business of both companies. Michael and I have known each other for many years and there is a great business, technical and personal synergy between the companies which will all contribute to the success of the partnership.”

Notion Systems – The Future of Additive Manufacturing

Notion Systems GmbH is a leading supplier of industrial ink jet printing systems. The n.jet inkjet platform from Notion Systems is used by customers to produce printed circuit boards, OLED & QLED displays, sensors and high-quality 3D parts. Notion Systems relies on decades of experience of their staff in bringing precise inkjet systems to customers and scaling up digital printing processes for functional material. Notion Systems is based in Schwetzingen close to Heidelberg – Germany and works together with leading sales and service organizations worldwide with focus on Asia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit https://www.notion-systems.com/home-eng.html

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of proven digital printing applications including: automotive applications, photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

