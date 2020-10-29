Western Canadians Can Add Fibre+ Gig to Their Grocery Cart as Shaw Offers Home Internet at 52 Locations of The Mobile Shop

Shaw makes it easier than ever to sign up for Fibre+ Gig and other Shaw Internet plans, unlocking major savings on Shaw Mobile wireless — including $25 Unlimited Data plans

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. today announced it is making it more convenient for B.C. and Alberta residents to save money on internet and wireless services by making Shaw Internet plans, including Shaw Fibre+ Gig, and Shaw Mobile available at The Mobile Shop™ locations in 52 Real Canadian Superstore and T&T Supermarket stores.



Earlier this week, Shaw announced that new and existing Shaw Fibre+ Gig internet customers are eligible to get an exclusive rate of $25 per month on Shaw Mobile’s Unlimited Data plan with 25 GB of Fast LTE data and unlimited nationwide calling and global texting. With other carriers, comparable mobile plans with similar data, talk and text features are typically advertised at $75.

“We’re working, learning and socializing more online with more devices than ever before, so everyone is looking to maximize their home internet value without sacrificing connectivity. That’s why we wanted to make it easier for Western Canadians to get the internet and wireless services they need at the same place they go every week for their groceries,” said Paul Deverell, President, Consumer, Shaw Communications.

“Customers now have the convenience of one-stop shopping with expert advice to ensure they can make the best wireless and internet choices for themselves and for their families,” Mr. Deverell said.

“With Canadians now relying more on mobile than ever, The Mobile Shop offers the convenience of picking out a new device or plan at your local grocery store — all with unbiased advice from our Mobilists and the top carriers to choose from. We’re excited today to be the first third-party provider of both Shaw Fibre+ Gig and Shaw Mobile, offering our customers more choice when adding mobile, and now internet, to their grocery list,” said Maria Forlini, Senior Vice President, PC Services for Loblaws Inc. “The Mobile Shop is also the only place you can get hundreds of thousands of PC Optimum points on a single purchase — points you can actually use towards free essentials.”

The relationship between Shaw and The Mobile Shop started in 2018 when the national retailer began selling Freedom Mobile products and services and it expanded in July 2020 with the launch of Shaw Mobile. Now, The Mobile Shop is the first national retail distributor of Shaw Internet and Shaw Mobile products.

Customers can visit Shaw.ca/contact-us/retail for a complete list of locations.

More information, including a complete list of pricing and packaging for Shaw Internet plans, including Fibre+ Gig, and Shaw Mobile plans, can be found at shawmobile.ca/plans as well as shaw.ca/internet.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

About The Mobile Shop

The Mobile Shop™ business is a Canadian wireless device and service retailer located in more than 180 Loblaw Companies Limited grocery stores across Canada. Our Mobilists™ are highly trained experts who provide unbiased advice on the best devices and plans to meet customers’ needs, whether it’s in store or through our virtual Mobilist™ program. As part of the Loblaw family, The Mobile Shop is committed to providing customers with the same exceptional level of service and value that Canadians have come to expect from Loblaw and its associated brands.

