SBA Seeks Nominations for its Advisory Committee On Veterans Business Affairs

Washington, Oct. 29, 2020

The U.S. Small Business Administration seeks member nominations from veteran-owned small businesses and veterans service organizations to serve on the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA).

Public Law 106-50, the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999, established the ACVBA to serve as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the SBA Administrator, the Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, Congress, the President, and other U.S. policymakers.

Committee members meet quarterly to address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and inform the public on progress made toward advancing veteran entrepreneurship opportunities.

Eligible applicants must complete, scan, and email SBA Form 898 and current biography with stated political affiliation to veteransbusiness@sba.gov by 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 16, 2020. Please read the Federal Register Notice for additional submission information and guidelines.

The SBA Administrator will appoint individuals to serve on the ACVBA for a period of three years. Additional information about the ACVBA is located here . The next Committee meeting is Dec. 3, 2020, and is open to the public. Details will be shared with the public in advance of the meeting.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

