Anomali Announces Detect LIVE Virtual Event Series, Industry’s Only Conference Focused on Threat Intelligence, Detection, and Response

Cybersecurity Executives, Practitioners, and Researchers from Around the World Share Insights on How to Manage Risk, Become More Secure, and Build Resilience

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Detect LIVE registration is open. As the cybersecurity industry’s premier threat intelligence event series, Detect LIVE is where security executives, practitioners, threat analysts, and researchers from all over the world share their insights and expertise on how they use threat intelligence to improve threat detection and speed response. Participants will gain knowledge that empowers them to better manage risk, become more secure, and develop greater resilience.



“Four years ago, we launched Detect to fill a void in the security industry. Before Detect, there was not a venue dedicated to providing security executives and practitioners with a deep understanding of how threat intelligence can be used to defend against the most serious threats we face,” said Hugh Njemanze, CEO, Anomali. “As we’ve seen with other conferences, we’ve had to adjust in response to COVID-19. This year, our virtual format promises to deliver compelling presentations, panels, and interviews that will feature global thought leaders, who will share their insights and vision around cybersecurity strategy and operations.”

The Detect LIVE virtual series kicks off on Thursday, November 19, featuring an executive interview with Valentina Soria, Head of Global Intelligence, Morgan Stanley. “Understanding Business Risk with Threat Intelligence” will explore risks enterprises face today, challenges in understanding them, and provide insights on how to capture and present cyber and other operational risks in a way that can be understood across business environments.

The ecosystem of companies delivering threat intelligence, detection and response products and services has grown tremendously over the past 5 years. To help us further educate and inform Detect LIVE attendees, we have signed on a number of industry sponsors, including DomainTools, Flashpoint, Intel 471, ReversingLabs, and Sixgill.

To attend the virtual series, register at Detect L I V E . To register for the session with Soria, visit: Understanding Business Risk with Threat Intelligence”

