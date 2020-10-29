PennDOT, PSP, AAA Remind Public of Pedestrian, Driver Safety Tips for Halloween throughout the Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and AAA Mid-Atlantic remind the public to take extra precautions this Halloween when out driving and walking in the Philadelphia region.

Motorists are urged to be extra cautious on Halloween and to look out for trick-or-treaters. Parents, guardians, and trick-or-treaters are reminded that costumes should be made visible to motorists with reflective tape or glow sticks. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

“COVID-19 will bring a different look to Halloween this year, but trick or treaters might still be traveling in neighborhoods and drivers need to use caution, slow down and always be aware of their surroundings,” said PennDOT Safety Press Officer Robyn Briggs. “One child getting hurt on Halloween is one too many.”

In 2019, 544 vehicle crashes occurred on Halloween statewide with 20 involving a pedestrian. The Philadelphia region saw 144 total crashes with 11 crashes involving a pedestrian.

Motorists are reminded to be extra cautious and practice safe driving behaviors to keep pedestrians and others safe by following these tips:

Do not drive impaired. If you are planning to venture out for the holiday and drink, plan and designate a sober driver, or use public transportation to get home safely. Social distancing activities and masks are recommended to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 when celebrating with members outside of your household.

Keep eyes on the road. Avoid distractions, such as cell phone use, eating and adjusting the radio.

Slow Down. If motorists are practicing safe speeds, they are more aware of their surroundings.

If you are out driving on Halloween night, you should be extra cautious, especially in residential neighborhoods where children may be out, who are not necessarily paying attention to you or your car.

If you are walking on Halloween, please remember these safety tips:

Practice social distancing and wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth (recommended for children 2 years-old and up) to help prevent the spread of COVID;

If trick-or-treating, try to remain with members in your household only.

Carry a flashlight.

Place reflective tape on your costume, or wear a glow stick, so drivers can see you.

Walk on the sidewalk if one is available, or walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Never walk in between parked cars.

Always cross the street at a corner and look both ways before crossing.

PSP urge trick-or-treaters to be accompanied by an adult and make safety the forefront during this time “Do not walk distracted and put down your electronic device,” said Trooper Jessica Tobin, Community Service Officer for the Pennsylvania State Police Media Station. “Always walk on sidewalks, when available. If there is no sidewalk available, always walk facing traffic. It is vital that pedestrians ensure that motorists on the roadway can see you. Utilizing these safety tips during this time, can greatly impact the amount of crashes that occur and ultimately decrease the amount of people getting hurt as a result.”

Halloween festivities amid the COVID-19 pandemic will likely look different for many communities, parents, trick-or-treaters, and party goers, according to AAA. “For those venturing out to celebrate, AAA Mid-Atlantic urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists, as there is an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking is part of a Halloween celebration.”

To learn more about pedestrian and driver safety visit http://www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, PennDOT, 610-205-6799 or robbriggs@pa.gov

Jana Tidwell, AAA, 302-299-4426 or jtidwell@aaamidatlantic.com

Trooper Jessica Tobin, PSP, 610-558-7074 or jetobin@ps.gov

###