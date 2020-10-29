Route 837 East Carson Street Lane Shift Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a lane shift on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, November 2 weather permitting.

A westbound lane closure will occur on East Carson Street between Arlington Avenue and Seventh Street around-the-clock starting at noon Monday while crews conduct sidewalk improvements. Westbound traffic will use the center lane, while eastbound traffic will continue through the eastbound lane. Parking will not be permitted on East Carson Street between First Street and Seventh Street.

Single-lane restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Arlington Avenue and Ninth Street weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through late January. Additionally, parking and sidewalk restrictions will continue on East Carson Street between Fifth Street and 22nd Street around-the-clock.

Traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout the work zone and parking spaces may temporarily be blocked in various locations as needed while work to occurs.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The $16.31 million project includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – East Carson Street” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #