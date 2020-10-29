Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Beacon Management Services Promotes Michael Dubas to Director of Management Services

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Management Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Dubas to Director of Management Services. In this new position, Dubas is responsible for the direct oversight of Beacon’s HOA portfolio, as well as the Developer/Declarant business unit. This includes overseeing operations and training, client relations, and managing a team of regional and portfolio managers. Dubas was previously a Senior Property Manager with the company.

Dubas boasts an impressive resume with 15 years of community association experience. His professional growth and leadership skills were honed while working in the luxury high rise market in Miami.

“I am excited about providing my team with the most effective processes and training to better serve our clients,” said Dubas. “Our goal is to increase property values and the standard of care that enhances the quality of life for our residents.”

“We are proud to have Mike as a valued member of our team. His background in large-scale HOA, luxury high-rise and declarant-controlled properties adds a wealth of knowledge to our team that rivals any of our competitors,” said Steve Weibel, CEO of Beacon Management Services. “Mike’s team is well-trained to provide exceptional customer service, with the most up-to-date training on software systems and industry changes. He’s also established a system to track key performance indicators for our associations to foster healthy financials and a strong sense of community.”

When asked what likes most about his job responsibilities, Dubas stated that he receives great satisfaction in helping resolve matters for homeowners. “I take a great sense of pride in the customer service I provide our clients and the experience they have while interacting with me, as well as my team members,” continued Dubas.

Dubas proudly holds the designations of CMCA and AMS from the Community Association Institute. A native of Miami, Dubas now resides in Tucker with his wife and son.

ABOUT BEACON MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Beacon Management Services LLC is a leading Atlanta property management company that offers comprehensive solutions to community associations, condominiums, commercial and mixed-use properties. Beacon Management also serves numerous homebuilders and developers throughout metro Atlanta. Professional, personalized service coupled with the extensive resources of a proven leader; make Beacon the first choice for real estate management. To learn more about Beacon Management Services, visit www.BeaconManagementServices.com or call (404) 907-2112.

