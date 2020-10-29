Global Hand Wash Station Market to Reach $1.48 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements and innovations in the manufacturing process and enhanced hygiene infrastructure at public places and homes augment the growth of the global hand wash station market. By portability, the permanent segment dominated the market in 2019, and would lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific region would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hand wash station industry estimated at $919.4 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1.48 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market trends, driving factors & opportunities, major segments, value chain, product portfolio, and competitive landscape.

Technological advancements and innovations in the manufacturing process and enhanced hygiene infrastructure at public places and homes augment the growth of the global hand wash station market. On the other hand, expensive nature and advent of counterfeit brands restrain the market growth. However, aggressive promotion on social media channels and strategies such as product launch and business expansion usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 Scenario

Increased number of hand wash stations have been installed at public places and residential areas during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in order to enhance hygiene.

Government bodies and health organizations have initiated to spread awareness through multiple platforms to utilize these stations.

Market players are also investing to design contactless hand wash stations to lessen the possibility of spread of coronavirus.

The hand wash station market is segmented into type, portability, material, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is further categorized into single sink and multiple sinks. The single sink segment held the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly two-thirds of the global hand wash station market, and is anticipated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the multiple sink segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on portability, the market is bifurcated into permanent and portable. The permanent segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around three-fourths of the global hand wash station market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. At the same time, the portable segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global hand wash station market in 2019. The region is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. However, the North America region is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The key players in the report include TEAL Patents, Belson Outdoors, Transplumb Water Technologies, JW Craft Portable Restrooms, Inc., Acorn Engineering Company, Inc., CROWN VERITY INC., Monsam Enterprises, PolyJohn, Mr. John, and Meritech Systems LLC.

