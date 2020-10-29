The Future of Diesel Technology – Part 2 to Be Explored on November 10 Virtual Event

Industry leaders Cummins, Deere and Neste to explore meeting efficiency and emissions challenges hybridization and renewable biofuels

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diesel Technology Forum (DTF) today announced an upcoming event, second in a two-part series, that will explore the future for diesel technology in all applications. The virtual session will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm ET.

“The prospect and promise of new fuels and technologies is a topic of great discussion today, just as the challenges of the future are formidable. Reducing environmental and climate impacts and meeting customer demands for more efficiency and productivity is the challenge for the future for all manufacturers and fuel providers. This session will highlight how diesel technology and fuels are evolving, improving and prepared to meet those challenges such that diesel will continue to play a dominant role in key sectors of the economy,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of DTF.

“Our session will explore the innovations in technologies to achieve even lower emissions and greater efficiency including how renewable biofuels play a role as well as hybridization of engines, equipment and machines. Diesel has always been a technology of continuous improvement and innovation, and we are fortunate for this session to have industry leaders Cummins, Deere and Neste share their perspectives on technology development, regulatory influences and customer demands driving the advanced diesel powertrains and fuels of the future.”

Speakers include:

Wayne Eckerle, Vice President of Research, Cummins

Michael Lefebvre, Worldwide Manager - Marketing, John Deere Power Systems

Carrie Song, Vice President of Renewable Diesel, Neste

Attendance at this virtual event is free, but pre-registration is required. Register now!



###

About the Diesel Technology Forum

Celebrating its 20th year, through research, collaboration and outreach the not-for-profit Diesel Technology Forum, promotes greater awareness of the energy efficiency, economic importance, and continuous improvement of advanced clean diesel technologies in all applications in the United States and around the world.

Connect with the Diesel Technology Forum

For the latest insights and information from the leaders in clean diesel technology, join us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter @DieselTechForum or YouTube @DieselTechForum, and connect with us on LinkedIn. Get it all by subscribing to our newsletter Diesel Direct for a weekly wrap-up of clean diesel news, policy analysis and more, direct to your inbox.

Allen Schaeffer Diesel Technology Forum 3015149046 aschaeffer@dieselforum.org