Cooking Robots Market to Grow by CAGR of 16.09% during 2020-2028; Demand for Cooking Robots to Climb with RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Revolutionizing Business Models by Offering High Speed, Cost Cutting and Improved Efficiency

Cooking Robotics Market Research Report By Robot Type (Cartesian, SCARA, 6-Axis, Cylindrical, Delta & Others); By Application (Pizza Making, Cocktail & Coffee, Salad Making, Burger & Sandwich Making and Multi-cuisine Making) and By End User (Residential and Commercial (Fast Food Restaurants, Fine Dining Restaurants, Cafe, Contracted Food Services, Ghost Kitchens, Food Trucks, Convenience Stores, Retailers/Grocers & Small Scale)) - Global Forecast to 2028 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 2018-2019, the sales value of professional service robots rose by 32% to USD 11.2 Billion with 373,000 units of industrial robots shipped worldwide in 2019 – International Federation of Robotics (IFR)

Research Nester evaluated existing trends and opportunities in the ‘Global Cooking Robots Market’ for the period ‘2019-2028’ that will help industry players to understand overall market overview, providing them strategic solutions to perform better and transform their business significantly. Additionally, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the leading market players along with regional analysis covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are provided in the report .

With COVID-19 reshaping safety concerns related to food, be it restaurant or hospital cafeterias, significant development in food robots has been observed. Ranging from flipping burgers, disinfecting tables and maintaining hygiene and safe distance, to everything that provides working safely amongst people, various types of cooking robots are transforming and helping industries to get through this pandemic crisis. In 2019, the global cooking robotics market generated a revenue of USD 86,170 thousand and is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 16.09% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The global market is estimated to bring in USD 3,22,568 thousand in 2028. The emergence of robotic technologies such as Articulated Robotic instructional system (AUTAREP) manipulator is anticipated to witness notable demand in the food industry, on account of its essential role in food preparation, food production, handling, serving, management, and other food-related services.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."





Increase in technological advancements backed by notable funding for research and development pertaining to robotic applications is driving the demand for robots in various sectors. On the back of notable features of cooking robots such as adaptability to changing temperature and applications, improved sensitivity related to gripping, managing challenging and repetitive tasks among other applications, the global cooking robots market is estimated to grow significantly in upcoming years. The market is segmented by robot type into Cartesian, SCARA, 6-Axis, cylindrical, delta and others. Among these segments, the SCARA segment is estimated to garner highest revenue of around USD 1,11,800 thousand in 2028 by growing at a CAGR of around 17% over the forecast period. Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) is widely used for easy assembling of components in the food industry providing high speed and productivity with additional attributes such as low vibrations while working, accurate positioning of the components, equipped with no replacement battery type absolute encoders, and others, further creating numerous opportunities in the market. The second highest growth is anticipated to be observed by 6-Axis segment which is projected to cross market value of USD 24,760 thousand in 2020. One of the 6-axis robot's major features is the multi-tiered controller (mobility in x, y, and z planes along with roll, pitch and yaw movements) that provides the consumers with authority to select the required controller for different tasks. Additionally, they are easier to maintain.

However, lack of skilled workforce along with high cost pertaining to the installation of cooking robots are some of the factors that might act as barriers to the growth of the market.





The global cooking robots market is also segmented on the basis of end-users, individual income group, and food type.

Global Cooking Robots Market, Segmentation by End-User

Commercial

Fast Food Restaurant

Fine Dining Restaurants

Café

Contracted Food Service (Stadium/Event Centers, Corporate Dining, Airports, Healthcare/Hospitals)

Ghost Kitchens

Food Trucks

Convenience Stores

Retailers/Grocers

Small Scale/ Reginal Food Manufacturing

Residential

Global Cooking Robots Market, Segmentation by Individual Income Group

High Net Worth

Ultra-High Net Worth

Others

Global Cooking Robots Market, Segmentation by Food Type

Pizza

Coffee and Cocktail

Salad

Burgers & Sandwich

Bowl

Mexican Food

Multicuisine

Regionally, the North America cooking robotics market is estimated to witness significantly highest growth throughout the forecast period. In 2020, the market is projected to garner revenue of around USD 50,240 thousand on account of rising emergence of commercial & residential end-user applications such as pizza making, sandwich & burger making, cocktail preparations, salad decoration & serving and others in the United States and Canada. According to the report published by Robotic Industries Association (RIA), in North America, there has been a surge in the robot unit orders by 5.2% in 3rd quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. Additionally, robots ordered by the companies in North America amounted to 23,894 units in the year 2019. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak in North American countries has led to an increase in the demand for cooking robots to create virus-free kitchens.





The third highest stance in the global market is estimated to be captured by the cooking robot market in Asia Pacific where cooking robot sales (in volume) are anticipated tick up by growing at a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising demand for fast-food services, growing development and establishment of small and medium-sized outdoor dining business and continuous efforts by companies to introduce latest technologies such as Industry 4.0 , machine learning, IoT (Internet of Things) , and AI (Artificial Intelligence ) among others to cater to increasing adoption of technologically supported robot cooking services across the various countries of the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, in Chennai, India, The RoboChef is one of the first fully automated kitchen developed by Robotic Kitchen India, which can provide tasty food from more than 800 recipes without any manual aid. The smart device is fully automated with IOT metrics, 24/7 monitoring facilities, maintains hygiene with zero CO2 emissions and requires low maintenance and zero manpower.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Technological Advancements and Developments in the Food Industry to Boost Robot Installations Globally

To cater to the high demand from restaurants and food service industries whilst catering to customers’ palate and demand, companies are investing highly in R&D activities.





The coronavirus pandemic has led to the advancements and increased safety regulations across economies that has further driven industry leaders to develop advanced robots with creditable features such as enhanced visual recognition, sensitive gripping and failure prediction among other attributes that offer round-the-clock service to the food service providers. Some of the prominent industry leaders mentioned in our ‘global cooking robots market report are Miso Robotics, Mechanical Chef, Moley Robotics, Picnic, RoboChef, Café X, The Wilkinson Bread Bakery, Chowbotics, Karakuri Ltd., Creator and Briggo.





