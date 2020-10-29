Sunwing reinforces commitment to health and safety and becomes the first Canadian airline to use AEGIS Microbe Shield® treatment on its aircraft

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Sunwing gears up to resume flight service beginning on November 6, 2020, Sunwing Airlines is pleased to announce that its aircraft will be treated using AEGIS Microbe Shield®, a powerful antimicrobial spray that controls and prevents the growth of bacteria on surfaces.



A first-of-its-kind among Canadian airlines, the AEGIS® treatment is being introduced on Sunwing planes as part of the company’s Safe with Sunwing commitment, which includes enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols to protect customers and employees at every step of the vacation journey

“The health and safety of our customers and employees is a top priority at Sunwing,” commented Mark Williams, President of Sunwing Airlines. “We’re always looking to introduce cutting-edge improvements, and that’s why we’re proud to be the first Canadian airline to use the AEGIS Microbe Shield® treatment on our aircraft after a rigorous testing period. A key part of our Safe with Sunwing commitment is implementing enhanced health and safety measures to better protect our customers, and this new treatment helps us continue to deliver on that promise and offer an added layer of protection as we return to the skies.”

Registered with global health authorities such as Health Canada, the US Environmental Protection Agency, and the European Union, AEGIS® has a history of safe, durable, long-lasting antimicrobial efficacy. Sunwing has seen encouraging results from the use of AEGIS® in Canada across multiple industries, in addition to conducting its own testing on aircraft.

AEGIS Microbe Shield® is an odourless and colourless protective coating that can be applied to surfaces to reduce microbial growth by up to 93%.

"We are pleased to partner with Sunwing as the first Canadian air carrier to offer this new level of surface protection," commented Colin Dickey, President of Protect Technologies, the exclusive master distributor of AEGIS Microbe Shield® in Canada and the USA. "At this time, there are new expectations around the prevention of microbial growth and cleanliness. The addition of the AEGIS Microbe Shield® into the Safe with Sunwing program reinforces its innovative approach and commitment to the health and safety of Canadians."

In addition to the AEGIS Microbe Shield® treatment, each Sunwing Airlines plane is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each flight using electrostatic disinfectants. Other Safe with Sunwing measures include the elimination of most printed materials on board and the use of PPE by all staff and crew members. Plus, each Sunwing Airlines plane has HEPA air filters installed, which remove up to 99.9% of airborne particles in the cabin.

To learn more about the Safe with Sunwing commitment, visit the Sunwing website.

