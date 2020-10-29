Programmatic Job Advertising Leader Joveo Launches Industry-First Cookieless Candidate Tracking Capability

Joveo’s new feature dramatically enhances transparency, conversion data accuracy, and performance optimization capabilities for recruitment marketing teams worldwide

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, announced today the launch of its cookieless candidate tracking capability, the first of its kind in the recruitment marketing ecosystem.



In the job advertising space today, cookies are commonly used as a way to track online job seeker behavior and understand their journeys along the recruitment marketing funnel, right from where they click on a job ad to when they fill out an application. The use of cookies has traditionally enabled recruitment marketers to evaluate the performance and quality of their campaigns and talent sources.

However, stringent privacy and data protection laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, have made cookie-based tracking of job seekers to capture online conversion data exceedingly difficult. A large number of candidates often opt out of the use of cookies, making it nearly impossible to track their digital journeys from clicks (sources) to applications to hires. This results in a huge blind spot for recruitment marketing teams looking to track and evaluate their job advertising performance across different sources or publishers. It also leads to challenges in optimizing advertising performance due to the lack of accurate conversion information.

In addition, the world of digital advertising has steadily been moving toward a cookieless future to address growing data privacy concerns among internet users. Earlier this year, Google announced its plans to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome in the next two years. In March, Apple released a major update allowing its web browser Safari to block all third-party cookies.

The inevitable “phasing out” of cookies is set to spell doom for recruitment advertisers who will be robbed of their ability to track, view, and use accurate data to inform their decisions in ad investments, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide each month.

“The death of the cookie could send us back to the dark ages of recruitment advertising, when decisions were driven by intuition and not data, and millions of dollars were invested with little to no visibility on what worked and what didn’t. Recruitment marketers might soon be forced to switch from relying on insufficient data to simply no data at all,” said Kshitij Jain, Joveo’s Founder and CEO.

Joveo is the only programmatic job advertising provider globally to address these challenges with cookieless candidate tracking.

Joveo’s unique approach combines a series of online signals to create a “fingerprint” that reliably identifies and tracks job seekers through the recruitment marketing funnel, while fully complying with data privacy and protection laws globally.

Key Benefits:

With cookieless tracking, recruitment marketing leaders and professionals working with employers, staffing agencies, RPOs, ad agencies, and job boards, can:

Report more accurately on their key metrics, such as the number of applicants, cost-per-applicant, click-to-apply conversion rates, and more, without the use of cookies,

Attribute applicants to sources with significantly higher accuracy, to evaluate and identify the best (and worst) performing channels,

Make better data-driven recruitment marketing decisions,

Optimize their job advertising performance with more accurate and comprehensive historical data, and

Future-proof their applicant tracking and reporting platforms and systems.



For one of Joveo’s early customers, one of the largest global staffing agencies, triggering this feature resulted in a 170% increase in the number of applications correctly attributed to their advertising campaigns and a 63% reduction in the reported cost-per-application (CPA), dramatically improving on the tracking capabilities of their earlier cookie-based approach.

“We are thrilled to be one of the pioneers in the deployment of cookieless tracking for recruitment advertising, in partnership with Joveo,” said Raja Balachandran, Programmatic Manager at Penna, one of the UK’s top recruitment marketing agencies with an exceptional track record of working with both the public and private sectors. “With this new capability, we provide the most comprehensive and accurate campaign performance data and reporting to our clients, in addition to delivering enhanced optimisation of their job ad placements to improve applicant quality and reduce cost-per-hire.”

“Early adopters of cookieless tracking can benefit from a unique competitive advantage - one that will set them up to leverage significantly more accurate and comprehensive data to source the most qualified talent quickly and cost-effectively,” said Shehzad Karkhanawala, Joveo’s Vice President of Global Marketing. “The time to change is now.”

Cookieless candidate tracking is now available to Joveo’s customers globally.

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

