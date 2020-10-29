Orlando World Center Marriott Offers Travelers A Renewed Central Florida Vacation Destination After Multimillion Dollar Renovation

Over the Past Year the Hotel Has Renovated Guest Rooms and Suites, Redesigned and Reconstructed Three Golf Holes to include the New 18th Hole with an Island Green and Renovated Lobby Bar including the Addition of a New Sushi Bar

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando World Center Marriott is welcoming travelers back to Orlando with a brand-new look after completing a multimillion dollar property renovation. To celebrate, the resort is debuting special offers which include greater savings for longer stays as well as a new unlimited golf package to commemorate the reopening of the newly redesigned Hawk’s Landing Golf Course.



According to Robert Bray, General Manager, “There’s been a lot going on at Orlando World Center Marriott. Our rooms and suites have undergone a transformation to provide a modern and relevant place for today’s travelers; we have something exciting waiting for golfers on the 18th hole of Hawk’s Landing Golf Course; and the lobby has a new lobby bar including a sushi bar. We have enjoyed welcoming back our loyal guests to see the fresh new look and attracting travelers who seek a modern Orlando vacation destination where they never have to leave the property.”

ALL-NEW ACCOMMODATIONS

The guest rooms and suites renovation was a complete transformation, featuring a muted color palette of blue and grays with warm wood accents including a new hard surface floor in the guest rooms. The suites had last been renovated in 2013 and the guest rooms in 2008. Most rooms feature a full-size balcony with two chairs and there is an option to upgrade to a view of the main pool which features a nightly laser show. Other renovation enhancements include:

New furniture, draperies, bed linens, and décor.

Conversion of all double/double beds to queen/queen to provide more space for families.

Changeover from bathtubs to walk-in showers in 75% of the guest rooms.

55-inch Smart TVs in all rooms.

Hospitality Suites adapted to become one-bedroom suites with either a king or two queens, two full bathrooms, a dining table, large balcony, and the option to add additional connecting bedrooms.

Addition of mini-refrigerators to each room; a welcome addition to complement the Central Pantry located on the lobby level of the resort where guests can purchase to-go food and beverage items.

AN EXCITING GOLF COURSE ADDITION

Hawk’s Landing Golf Course offers an exciting new design. Three holes were completely rebuilt, including the signature finishing hole #18, which is now a 204-yard, Par 3 island green. These changes are a culmination of a multi-year improvement plan, which included a complete bunker renovation with capillary concrete liners, and a conversion of all putting greens to Diamond Zoysia grass, which receive rave reviews for speed and consistency. The new 18th Hole island green is destined to become a memorable highlight, challenging players to hit their best shot to finish their day on the course.

The redesigned golf course was necessary to make way for the resort’s expansion of the meeting space where they will be adding 60,000 square-feet of function space with 24 additional meeting rooms.

THE LOBBY

The front desk of the hotel was also updated. The lobby features an open atrium style space with contemporary design.

Adjacent to the front desk, the Lobby Bar was refurbished and a sushi bar was added providing the seventh dining option for hotel guests. From the lobby, guests can step out onto the terrace in the late afternoon for a beautiful view of the sun setting over the main pool and enjoy comfortable seating around one of the two fire pits on the lobby bar terrace.

All of these changes have brought the Orlando World Center Marriott to a new standard for Orlando resorts, providing guests with a world of possibilities to enjoy at the resort destination with so much to do that one never needs to leave. The property has long been known for its spectacular Falls Pool Oasis swimming pool area with slide towers, cabanas, and day beds for privacy with premium seating also available to rent. Come nightfall, the hotel also offers a stunning laser light show over the pool area as well as fireworks for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve. Some guest rooms provide a view of Disney World’s evening fireworks event.

To entice travelers to come see all of the new enhancements, Orlando World Center Marriott is currently offering a variety of packages including up to 25% savings off standard rates as well as a variety of unlimited golf package options. View all available offers: www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/mcowc-orlando-world-center-marriott

About Orlando World Center Marriott

Owned by Host Hotels & Resorts, Orlando World Center Marriott—the world’s largest Marriott towering above more than 200 prime, Central Florida acres—offers experiences that are a "World Beyond Compare.” Everything is on-premise from the iconic Falls Pool Oasis—ranked one of the “world’s coolest hotel pools” by Forbes—with a Slide Tower featuring two, 200 ft. winding waterslides and one, 90 ft. speed slide, to a Splash Zone offering kids a zero entry pool and playground, to a Kid’s Activity Zone and Poolside Bar and Grill. Other on-property amenities include the 18-hole championship golf course, Orlando Golf Academy at Hawk’s Landing Golf Club, a full service spa and fitness center, nine taste-tempting restaurants and lounges, as well as 450,000 sq. ft. of event space. The 2,009-room resort is located only 1.5 miles from Walt Disney World® and just minutes from SeaWorld® Orlando, Discovery Cove®, Aquatica™ and Universal Studios®. For more information, visit MarriottOrlandoWorldCenter.com or call +1 407-239-4200.

