TransUnion Healthcare Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, TransUnion Healthcare has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its ClearIQ Patient Payment Estimation, Insurance Discovery, Medicare Bad Debt, Medicare Disproportionate Share, Transfer DRG, and Shadow Billing Compliance solutions.

“It is an honor to achieve the HFMA Peer Review designation for our solutions. We are committed to making mutual trust possible between patients, providers and payers by helping them navigate payment uncertainty, and it is rewarding that our customers and industry experts continue to recognize the value of our revenue cycle management solutions,” said David Wojczynski, President of TransUnion Healthcare. “We are especially proud to share that our ClearIQ Patient Payment Estimation solution, which can help providers comply with the CMS price transparency mandate going into effect in January 2021, has been honored with HFMA Peer Review designation for the third consecutive time. Our Insurance Discovery solution also achieved the designation for the second consecutive time, and STINGRAY™ has been recognized since 2009.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have TransUnion Healthcare renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 56,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

TransUnion Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransUnion, makes mutual trust possible between patients, providers, and payers by helping them navigate payment uncertainty. Our Revenue Protection® solutions leverage comprehensive data, accurate insights and industry expertise to engage patients early, ensure earned revenue gets paid and optimize payment strategies. TransUnion Healthcare helps over 1,850 hospitals and 550,000 physicians collectively recover more than $1.2 billion annually in revenue.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

