TWINLAB DONATES $1.2 MILLION OF CBD PRODUCTS TO THE NAVY SEAL MUSEUM

Veterans will now have free access to 18,000 units of CBD supplements to help ease injuries and aid in their transition back into civilian life.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twinlab®, a trusted and innovative leader in the supplement industry for over fifty years, announced today that they will be donating $1.2 million in retail value of their CBD supplements to the Navy SEAL Museum. As a brand whose mission is to support lifelong health and vitality, Twinlab’s science-backed formulation will help Veterans throughout all facets of their lives.



On average, 10-20% of veterans suffer from PTSD and have difficulty with transitioning from military to civilian life, so Twinlab identified a variety of dietary supplements, including CBD, that can help these heroes better manage their day-to-day regimen. Twinlab’s donation consists of their four CBD product offerings: Daily, Stress, Sleep, and Relief. These clinically tested, non-GMO products are commonly used to address anxiety and depression, as they promote calmness, balance, quality sleep, and help reduce inflammation.

“I have a special connection to the U.S. Navy SEAL community as some of my closest friends count themselves as part of this Elite group. As a Twinlab employee and someone that understands the unique issues that these warriors face upon their return home from combat, I felt compelled to leverage our 50+ years of nutraceutical industry experience and provide our Veterans with high-quality, science-backed products,” said Ryan Zackon, Chief Operating Officer at Twinlab who orchestrated the donation. “This amazing partnership between the two entities will give combat-injured Veterans free access to CBD supplements as they work to integrate back into civilian life. I’m so proud of the people and culture at Twinlab, and its programs like this that differentiate us from other brands that operate in this fiercely competitive space.”

“Although I've been formulating evidence-based dietary supplements for decades, I'm most proud of my Twinlab CBD formulations, whose ingredients and dosing are supported by multiple human clinical studies”, said Gene Bruno, Senior Director of Product Development at Twinlab. “These products have enormous potential to help users experience a level of calm and relaxation, which I believe will have significant value for people with PTSD and other stress/anxiety-associated issues--including difficulty with sleep. I look forward to participating in their annual event this year in November, exchanging learnings and experiences on this topic with our Navy SEALs, their families, and others who served in the armed forces.”

In addition to Twinlab’s product donation, the brand will be participating in the Navy SEAL Museum’s 35th Annual Muster and Music Festival on Saturday, November 7th. The family-friendly event will kick off with the Muster 5K Beach Challenge, followed by keynote speakers, the unveiling of a special Canine Memorial honoring combat dogs, presentations, and live music. Twinlab will be handing out complimentary CBD supplements and educating attendees on its mental and physical health benefits.

“I was recently honored to be named the new Executive Director of the Museum and am devoted to putting to action an aggressive plan of strategic growth in fundraising, development, and outreach,” said Commander Grant Mann, Executive Director of the Museum. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Twinlab to kickstart this new initiative and are grateful for their generous donation to help the lives of our fellow Veterans.”

As an established and humanitarian wellness brand, Twinlab is always seeking ways to give back to their community, especially during these difficult and unprecedented times. Their partnership with the Navy SEAL Museum is a way to fulfill the brand’s mission and commitment to helping consumers live their absolute best life. To learn more about Twinlab, visit www.twinlab.com .

About the Navy SEAL Museum

The National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors. Located in Fort Pierce, Florida, the Museum resides on the training grounds of the original Navy combat divers, the Frogmen. Built to honor the men who served with fortitude and ingenuity, the Navy UDT-SEAL Museum first opened its doors on Veterans Day in 1985. From humble beginnings, the facility has experienced tremendous growth, achieving national stature in 2007. The main objective of the Museum remains the promotion of public education by providing the opportunity to explore the history of the Navy SEALs through interactive exhibits, while honoring the fallen at the SEAL Memorial and caring for those warriors’ families through Trident House Charities.

About Twinlab

Founded in 1968, Twinlab has been a trusted, innovative leader in the dietary supplement industry. Rooted in naturals, Twinlab houses dozens of health and wellness products across several categories (daily nutrition, minerals, digestion, amino acids, sports nutrition, and eye health) that address life’s everyday challenges and help you feel your absolute best.

Embracing the evolving world around us, we want to empower you to take your health into your own hands, and we want to equip you in this self-care revolution. Combining creative innovation that's ahead of the curve with science-backed ingredients sourced from all over the world, our supplements range from powders and capsules to gummies that aim to create meaningful change in your life.

For inquiries regarding this release, please contact Yamit Sadok, Sr. Director of Marketing at ysadok@twinlab.com