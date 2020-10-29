Amid Continuing Uncertainty, Investing in African Mining Indaba Announces Cancellation of the 2021 Edition and Launches a Virtual Event

Investing in African Mining Indaba (MI) (https://www.MiningIndaba.com), part of Hyve Group PLC, announces with regret the cancellation of the 2021 edition, due to take place 1-4 February 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. The event will return on 7-10 February 2022. Mining Indaba’s sister event, Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com), has also been cancelled and will return 1-5 November 2021 in line with its regular dates.

Seven months since the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic, the continuing uncertainty is a primary contributor to the cancellation of the 2021 event. Additionally, international travel limitations and current restrictions for hosting events in South Africa which prevent larger gatherings mean the organisers can no longer be certain of delivering Mining Indaba to the high standard to which their audience is accustomed.

The 2022 event will take place, in accordance with the latest health & safety and government guidance. The wellbeing of speakers, delegates, sponsors and exhibitors will remain a top priority. As always, the event’s objective will be to gather the most influential decision-makers in African and global mining to network, make deals and shape discussions crucial to the future success of the industry.

Simon Ford, Portfolio Director of Investing in African Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week, said:

“Bringing people together is at the heart of what we do at Mining Indaba. However, based on current uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we took the view that our delegates’ ROI and ROTI would have been significantly impacted at an in-person event in February 2021. Our focus is now on delivering an unbeatable live event in February 2022, which will reunite and regenerate the industry, as well as, provide the leading platform to help rebuild the future of African mining. We would like to thank all those who have supported us throughout the years.”

Furthermore, Mining Indaba is delighted to announce the launch of Investing in African Mining Indaba Virtual ‘Resilience and Regrowth: Adopting the New Mindset for African Mining’ taking place 2-3 February 2021. Recognising the role that Mining Indaba plays in connecting the global mining community and its significance in shaping the industry for the year ahead. The virtual event will feature free high-level content streamed online, including pioneering insights from the industry’s heavyweights, multi-stakeholder strategic conversations, keynote addresses and more.

