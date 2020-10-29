NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork return as the Official Newswire and Media Partner for the 6th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), today announces that it will collaborate once again with Benzinga on the occasions of their 6th Annual Global Fintech Awards, taking place on November 10, 2020, in an entirely digital format. IBN has also been named as the official media partner for the event, with the company set to provide social media coverage.



The Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards is widely recognized as the fintech industry’s top competition, set to attract more than 450 ground-breaking fintech companies, investors from around the world and hundreds of attendees to celebrate what can only be classed as a truly extraordinary year for global finance. This year’s event will see awards handed out in over 25 distinct categories, including five special awards presented by Yodlee as well as a People’s Choice award.

For more information, visit Benzinga’s official website for the awards show at the following link: https://www.benzinga.com/events/fintech-awards/

IBN and NNW are set to work in conjunction with one another to leverage their extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition for award show participants who are seeking to enhance visibility before investors, journalists, consumers and the public. NetworkNewsWire will be providing up-to-the-minute news and information about the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, including amplified article syndication to over 5,000 of NetworkNewsWire’s strategic syndication partners.

In addition to the coverage provided by NetworkNewsWire, InvestorBrandNetwork is set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event via its over 2 million likes and followers on a variety of platforms.

“The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards is an event which we are delighted to be collaborating with once again,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “IBN’s brand awareness capabilities are augmented by thousands of news outlet connections and dozens of investor-oriented brands with social media followings across many different platforms. We enjoy celebrating the emergence of new technologies within the financial space, and Benzinga’s fintech awards show gives us a prime opportunity to take the stories and achievements of these groundbreaking companies to many new audiences.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information about IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications