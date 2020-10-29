Eagle Hemp LLC CEO Barry Atkins on their Unparalleled Quality and Purity in the Hemp Business

Barry Atkins, CEO, Eagle Hemp LLC

CEOCFO Magazine interviews Eagle Hemp LLC CEO Barry Atkins on providing High-quality White Label and Consumer CBD Products

We standout because of our attention to quality and purity.” — Barry Atkins

TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/eaglehemp20.html) with Barry Atkins, CEO of Eagle Hemp LLC, a high-quality CBD products processor for Private Label and consumers, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “We standout because of our attention to quality and purity.” Asked by CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse what Eagle Hemp does Mr. Atkins said, “Eagle Hemp is an extractor and processor of hemp. We buy hemp and processes it into CBD oil. We then compound it into different products, both retail and products for private label, people that want their own label on it or wholesalers.”

In the interview Mr. Atkins explained the extracting process and how they can do it better, cheaper, faster, " We have a proprietary process that we developed so everything we do is close-looped. Once the extract is separated from the plant, it is not exposed until the consumer uses our product. We use CO2 exclusively in our extraction process, and the liquid CO2 is the solvent that removes the cannabinoids from the hemp plant.” Mr. Atkins continues, “After we remove the cannabinoids from the hemp plant, we then winterize it in freezers at cryogenic temperatures as low as minus eighty degrees centigrade. We then filter it multiple times until we have an ultra-pure product. Finally, we compound the ultra-pure oil into finished products such as tinctures, hand creams, lip balms, and things like that.”

Mr. Atkins told us how they ensure the end product be of the highest of quality; “Our goal is to make our product as pure as possible. We actually filter until we are below a micron. You can get an idea of how small one micron is, bacteria are three to five microns. We are filtering at about one-third of a micron. When you take a look at our oil under a microscope, you cannot see anything, it is just clear and pure.”

Explaining their distribution reach, Mr. Atkins told CEOCFO, "We are working with people that want to distribute our product both throughout the United States as well as into the EU and England. There are a lot of people out there that are interested in buying our product, either in our retail packaging under the Eagle Hemp brand name or in bulk containers that they can then bottle themselves.”

For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-431-3400

lf@ceocfomail.com

