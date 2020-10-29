Food Delivery Logistic Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

“Food Delivery Logistic Market”

This report is a result of an exhaustive analysis of prevalent industry trends. The report offers an insight into the market situation where 2020 is the base year, and the forecast period extends until 2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Food Delivery Logistic, including the following market information:

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key Players of Global Food Delivery Logistic Market =>

Major competitors identified in this market include Allen Lund Company(US), Alliance Shippers(US), C.H Robinson Worldwide(US), Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany), Schneider National(US), Bender Group(US), CaseStack(US), Echo Global Logistics(US), H&M Bay(US), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics(Germany), Henningsen Cold Storage(US), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Seaways

Airways

Freight/Railways

Roadways

Based on the Application:

Sea Food & Meat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Dairy Products

Oils & Beverages

Major Key Points of Global Food Delivery Logistic Market

1.1 Research Scope

2 Global Food Delivery Logistic Quarterly Market Size Analysis

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Food Delivery Logistic Segments, By Type

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Food Delivery Logistic Segments, By Application

6 Geographic Analysis

7 Company Profiles

8 Key Findings

9 Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.