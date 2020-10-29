Ocugen to Present at the GCFF Virtual Conference - Diversified Investing Strategies

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases, today announced it will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Virtual Conference—Diversified Investing Strategies on November 5 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will present virtually to provide an update on the development of Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform as well as its novel biologic product candidate. He will highlight Ocugen’s lead product candidate, OCU400 including its four FDA orphan drug designations and its potential to treat broad Retinitis Pigmentosa, which has over 150 gene mutations. In addition, he will discuss Ocugen’s strategic manufacturing partnership with Tianjin-based CanSino Biologics Inc., and their opportunity to develop, manufacture and commercialize OCU400 for Greater China Market. Dr. Musunuri will share Ocugen’s recent accomplishments including its recent engagement of Kemwell Biopharma for cGMP Manufacture of OCU200, Ocugen’s biologic product candidate in preclinical development for treating severely sight-threatening diseases like Diabetic Macular Edema, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration. With China leading the world in diabetes cases, OCU200 could have the potential to help those suffering from diabetes-related eye diseases.

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 1:45 PM (Eastern Time)

The GCFF Virtual Conference—Diversified Investing Strategies will take place on November 5 virtually. GCFF is the largest conference that caters towards the Chinese investment community in North America. Registration is free. For more information and to register, please visit: https://gcff-nov-2020-en.eventbrite.ca/?aff=PR.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.