Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President & CEO Named One of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® for 2020

Recognized for Strategic Vision, Leadership & Social Responsibility

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy, Canada’s leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is pleased to announce that Jason Mullins, President and CEO, has been named one of Canada's Top 40 Under 40® for 2020. Mr. Mullins was selected from over 900 nominees by an independent Advisory Board, comprised of more than 25 business leaders from across Canada. Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, honourees are chosen based on four key criteria, including: Vision & Innovation; Leadership; Impact & Influence; and Social Responsibility.



"I am honoured to represent goeasy as a recipient of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 for 2020," said Mr. Mullins. "I share this recognition with my 2,000 team members coast to coast and am grateful to the many inspiring mentors and leaders who have provided me with the opportunity to learn, grow and contribute throughout my career. Congratulations to all the other outstanding leaders of this prestigious award.”

Since joining goeasy in 2010, Jason has played a key role in the organization’s transformational pivot into consumer lending and has helped the company scale to $1 billion in market capitalization with compound earnings growth of 28%. goeasy has also been the proud recipient of six awards including Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and listed as one Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

“During his decade-long career with goeasy, Jason has demonstrated exemplary leadership and continues to make a lasting impact on our culture and performance,” said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy, “He is one of the brightest, most generous and impactful executives I have had the pleasure to work with. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Jason on this well-deserved recognition.”

Mr. Mullins holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. Committed to enriching communities both at home and abroad, he serves as a Team Leader for Habitat for Humanity’s Global Village program and has led numerous international build trips. He is also a Board Trustee for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada Foundation, a regular participant in The Covenant House Executive Sleep Out, and Vice Chair of the Board for the Canadian Lenders Association.

The 2020 Top 40 Recipients were announced today on BNN Bloomberg and in National Post and will be honoured at a series of events to take place in 2021.

About Canada's Top 40 Under 40®

Canada’s Top 40 Under 40® is an annual recognition of the exceptional achievements of 40 outstanding Canadians under the age of 40. The program is supported by several prominent organizations all enthusiastically committed to Top 40’s success, including: Founder and Managing Partner Caldwell; Presenting Partner MNP; National Partner Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc.; Media Partners BNN Bloomberg and National Post; Travel Partner Air Canada; Event Partner ergoCentric Seating Systems; and Research Partner Caliper; with fact checking and verification by Inline Reference Check. Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Top 40 has recognized more than 800 outstanding Canadians and is the country’s most coveted award for young business leaders. Honourees have a remarkable track record of achievement after they are named; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $4.4 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

Andrea Fiederer

Executive Vice-President & Chief Marketing Officer

(905) 272-2788