Bower Returns to Oak Street Funding® to Drive New Growth Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Street Funding® ( https://www.oakstreetfunding.com ), a First Financial Bank company, that serves as a nationwide commercial lender to businesses in various industry sectors, has announced that Bill Bower will be returning to the company to grow the Auto Financing sector and manage expansion into new business verticals. Most recently Bower was responsible for overseeing commercial lending across the Indianapolis, Indiana market at First Financial Bank and will be rejoining Oak Street Funding as Senior Vice President of Auto Financing.



“We are excited to have Bill return to the Oak Street Funding executive team after stepping away for a few years to grow our parent company’s footprint in Indiana,” stated Rick Dennen, Founder & CEO of Oak Street Funding. “Bill will play an essential role in the development and continued growth of our Auto Financing vertical while also overseeing expansion into new niche verticals that align with our commercial lending model.”

Bower has established a remarkably successful professional career in the banking and lending industry, holding leadership positions at major financial services companies, including BMO Harris and most recently as a market president for First Financial Bank, Oak Street Funding’s parent company. In addition, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Ball State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Butler University.

“I’m excited to be coming back to Oak Street Funding to focus on growing the already successful auto loan vertical and also to take on the challenge of developing new niche verticals for the company,” explained Bower. “I take pride in working for a company that continues to take a strategic approach to growth, while also recognizing the value of building quality relationships with their employees, customers and the communities they serve.”

About Oak Street Funding

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding ( www.oakstreetfunding.com ), a First Financial Bank company, provides customized financial solutions for businesses in various industry sectors, and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding incorporates industry knowledge, easy to use technology and exceptional employees to deliver top-quality service and capital products to niche businesses nationwide. With in-house Sales, Underwriting and Servicing teams and direct access to the CEO and Executive Team, Oak Street Funding is well-positioned to meet lending needs regardless of where our borrowers are in their business life cycles.

