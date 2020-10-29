UNC Health Partners with The Orsini Way to Enhance Patient Experience Through New Remote Learning Program

The health system will utilize The Orsini Way’s comprehensive virtual communications training program to lead with compassion, strengthen staff and patient interactions and build long-lasting relationships

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orsini Way , a communication-focused training company dedicated to enhancing the patient experience and improving outcomes, today announces its partnership with UNC Health, a not-for-profit integrated health care system headquartered in Chapel Hill. Through the partnership, the UNC Medical Center is using The Orsini Way’s It’s All in the Delivery Remote Learning program to improve interdisciplinary communication and HCAHPS scores.



“UNC Health is a prestigious health care system in North Carolina and truly values its patients and its relationship with the community. The health care system is taking another step toward its commitment to effective patient-centric care through this partnership,” said Dr. Anthony Orsini, president and founder of The Orsini Way. “Our program helps physicians, nurses and administrators master the communication skills required to build loyal and productive relationships with patients.”

The program contains interactive and virtual learning modules centered around helping medical professionals bring more compassion to every patient interaction. It includes a live comprehensive presentation by Dr. Anthony Orsini as well as a three-hour workshop, divided into three remote learning modules. It also includes live remote training for UNC Health leaders who will become champions for communication learning and ensure ongoing success and culture change.

“At UNC Health, we aim to create a safe and welcoming experience for patients and their families, and the staff-patient interactions are a cornerstone to this goal,” said Dr. Moe Lim, associate professor of orthopedics and associate medical director at UNC Health. “When determining how we could elevate our team’s interactions with patients, The Orsini Way’s approach to compassionate communication training was in line with the culture and level of service we strive to provide.”

To date, The Orsini Way has trained thousands of healthcare professionals across the country and shown significant improvements in patient satisfaction scores. To learn more about the program, please visit https://learn.theorsiniway.com/

About The Orsini Way:

The Orsini Way is a groundbreaking organization that shows healthcare professionals a completely new way to communicate, dramatically enhance patient satisfaction, and improve outcomes. The flagship “It’s All in the Delivery” program is designed to create culture change and improve patient satisfaction scores through innovative communication training. Based on proven communication techniques that enlighten healthcare professionals about an entirely new way to enhance the overall patient experience, the program consists of in-person workshops, simulations, and a new interactive digital-learning experience that can be rolled out to the entire organization.

About UNC Health:

UNC Health is an integrated health care system owned by the state of North Carolina and based in Chapel Hill. It exists to further the teaching mission of the University of North Carolina and to provide state-of-the-art patient care.

UNC Health is comprised of UNC Hospitals at Chapel Hill, ranked consistently among the best medical centers in the country; the UNC School of Medicine, a nationally eminent research institution; Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville; Chatham Hospital in Siler City; Johnston Health in Clayton and Smithfield; UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston; Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro; Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir; Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount; UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, UNC REX Healthcare and its provider network in Wake County; and the UNC Physicians Network.

For more information, please visit www.unchealthcare.org .