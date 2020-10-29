Ontario Museum Association Announces Awards of Excellence 2020 Recipients

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 29th, 2020, the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) presented the OMA Awards of Excellence 2020 at the OMA’s first virtual Conference. This year, the OMA will showcase the accomplishments of the Award Recipients in a social media campaign starting on October 30, 2020.



The 2020 OMA Annual Conference is inspired by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and addresses the challenges facing museums during the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual edition takes full advantage of digital possibilities to offer museum professionals across Ontario the opportunity to learn, network, and celebrate their accomplishments together.

The OMA helps support Ontario’s museums to achieve their full potential in enriching people’s lives and helping build vibrant and engaged communities The Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for the sector to recognize institutions and individuals who are leading the way in making this vision a reality.

Congratulations to the OMA Awards of Excellence 2020 recipients in the following categories:

Distinguished Career Gayle McIntyre, Fleming College (retired) Promising Leadership Pailagi Jaimin Pandya, Scarborough Museum, City of Toronto Promising Leadership – Honourable Mention Susan Jama, Toronto Ward Museum

Volunteer Service Graeme Watson, Murney Tower Museum Volunteer Service – Honourable Mention Alice Borrowman, Middleville and District Museum Community Engagement Grey Roots Museum & Archives for Facing the Flames: The History of Firefighting in Grey County Community Engagement – Honourable Mention Bruce County Museum & Cultural Centre for Riding the Rails Exhibitions Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum & Community Centre for Archaeology Alive!: The Jean Baptiste Lainé Site in Whitchurch-Stouffville Exhibitions – Honourable Mention THEMUSEUM for Afterlife: A Séance Experience Special Projects with WOW Distinction Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Historical Centre for Collections at Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung Special Projects – Honourable Mention Myseum of Toronto for Wigwam Chi-Chemung

For more information on each of the recipients and their achievements, please visit the OMA website, https://members.museumsontario.ca/programs-events/awards-of-excellence.

The Awards of Excellence videos can be found on the Ontario Museum Association’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw_7vNW4ee4OQZxFJq9DjG_0aazbE2BmL.

Quotes:

“In this challenging year, we are pleased to share the inspiring work of individuals and institutions who have contributed to a vibrant museum sector while serving their local communities. The OMA Awards of Excellence are an opportunity to celebrate exemplary, innovative work by museums and museum professionals across Ontario, highlighting the positive impact that they can and do have in society.”



– Marie G. Lalonde, Executive Director of the Ontario Museum Association

About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individual’s active in Ontario’s museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The OMA advocates for the important role of Ontario’s museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Each year, millions of visitors to Ontario’s 700 community museums experience programs and exhibitions that tell our collective story and contribute to our identity and sense of place.

