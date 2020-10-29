Konica Minolta Becomes a Co-Presenter of the Inaugural Women’s Professional Golf Tournament in Tampa Bay

The LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship Presented by DEX Imaging and Konica Minolta will be Held November 16–22

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is excited to serve as Co-Presenter and Official Partner of the new LPGA tournament to be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The Pelican Women’s Championship Presented by DEX Imaging and Konica Minolta will be held November 16–22, 2020, and feature the world’s best female golfers competing over 72 holes for a share of the $1.5 million purse.

As part of the extensive multiyear partnership that begins with this year’s event, Konica Minolta will add title sponsorship of the media center and presenting sponsorship of the Women’s Leadership Summit beginning in 2021.

Konica Minolta is a longtime supporter of various golf and golf-related charitable organizations. Notably, Konica Minolta is the Official Office Systems of the PGA TOUR, and has been an Official Marketing Partner of the TOUR since 2015. Konica Minolta’s other golf ventures include its support of Friends of Golf, Presenting Sponsor of the Hoag Classic Champions Tour event in Newport Beach, CA, title sponsorship of the Blue Angels Foundation Konica Minolta Golf and Tennis Classic and the title sponsorship of the National Kidney Foundation Konica Minolta Golf Classic, a multi-tournament amateur golf event that raises $3.5 million annually to benefit the National Kidney Foundation.

While Konica Minolta has supported women’s golf on a local level, sponsoring the Bergen County (NJ) United Way’s Women’s Leadership Golf Clinic (Women Fore Women), serving as Co-Presenter and Official Partner of the Pelican Women’s Championship marks its first foray into advancing women’s golf on a national scale.

“We’re proud and honored to announce our support for this event,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “We’ve had a great business relationship with DEX Imaging for a number of years, so to continue to support them as a co-presenting sponsor for this tournament, while broadening our support for women’s golf, makes this especially meaningful for Konica Minolta.”

The Pelican Women’s Championship Presented by DEX Imaging and Konica Minolta is operated by Eiger Marketing Group, a global marketing and event management agency. In addition to managing professional golf tournaments, Eiger also operates a number of other sporting and lifestyle events and manages the sponsorship portfolio for several blue chip clients.

“We are thrilled to welcome Konica Minolta to the group of corporations who are supporting our event this year and look forward to a long-term partnership,” said Dan Doyle Jr., owner of Pelican Golf Club. “Corporate support of our event has been fantastic and we are excited to build on that success in future years.”

The Pelican Women's Championship Presented by DEX Imaging and Konica Minolta is the LPGA's annual tournament in the Tampa Bay region and features the world's best female golfers competing over four rounds for a share of the $1.5 million purse. The tournament is contested at the newly-renovated Pelican Golf Club, a Donald Ross design that offers world-class amenities and an unmatched golf experience. The Pelican Women's Championship Presented by DEX Imaging & Konica Minolta is operated by Eiger Marketing Group, a global marketing and event management agency.

