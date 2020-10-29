Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2020 Sales Performance Management Market Study

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Sales Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Sales performance management (SPM) enables the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas. SPM includes sales planning, sales execution, and sales analytics.



The 3rd annual report examines end user perceptions and trends around sales performance management use, adoption, budgets, and overall success, analyzed by organization size, geography, and other attributes. The report scores the importance of the main areas of SPM, including features, integrations, and technologies, as reported by end user respondents.

“We’re seeing both an active market for SPM and considerable headroom for adoption,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “It is interesting to note that the use of SPM software positively correlates to success with business intelligence initiatives.”

According to the study, sales performance management is a core competitive enterprise component, with approximately 40 percent of respondents indicating that SPM is either “critical” or “very important”. About 35 percent of respondents currently use SPM software, with an additional 13 percent evaluating a solution.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

