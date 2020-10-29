Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,299 in the last 365 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens in Southern California

New Corona store brings jobs, quality outdoor gear and family fun to local community

/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, introduces their brand to Southern Californians this month. The Grand Opening Celebration of their new store takes place November 12-14, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at 2585 Tuscany St., Corona, CA 92881.

“As a hub for numerous outdoor activities, we can’t wait to provide Corona community members with great service and all of the quality gear, clothing and accessories they need to create fun adventures and special memories with friends and family,” states Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO.

Now, Southern California residents can access over 60,000 region-specific items at every day, guaranteed low prices. This includes quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel and footwear merchandise backed by the company’s award-winning customer service.

The Grand Opening Celebration offers a fun, safe weekend for all ages packed with door busters, discounts, vendor demos, and more. Sportsman’s Warehouse ensures the health and safety of associates, customers and their families at all of their locations by following a strict regimen of cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing.

For more information about this event and Sportsman’s Warehouse, visit https://www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories. For more information, visit https://www.sportsmans.com.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens in Southern California

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.