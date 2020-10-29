Lemongrass launches partner-led AWS Managed Services to Help Enterprises Manage, Maintain, Enhance and Optimize SAP Systems Running on AWS

SAP-to-AWS professional and managed services firm is the first AWS Partner to launch an integrated SAP® offering with AWS Managed Services

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass , the SAP-to-AWS professional and managed services company, is the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner to launch a managed SAP offering that is integrated with AWS Managed Services (AMS). In this offering, Lemongrass will support SAP systems running on AWS, and AMS will provide operations, management, and cost optimization of AWS infrastructure. The solution allows clients to offload critical tasks associated with infrastructure and SAP management, freeing them to focus on innovation and growth.



“Our clients understand that platforms like SAP are not simple. They can be time-consuming, complex and expensive to maintain and modify,” said Jason Wojahn, President and COO at Lemongrass. “Working with Lemongrass and AMS, our clients gain access to the most reliable cloud platform on the market as well as infrastructure that is managed, optimized and automated by AMS, and SAP systems that are managed, automated, and tuned by Lemongrass, the premier provider of SAP on AWS managed services and solutions.”

Other benefits of the Lemongrass / AMS collaboration include:

Enterprise-tested “out-of-the-box” cloud operating model to manage clients’ environments on an ongoing basis





A modernized platform for SAP S/4, integrations for SAP S/4 and DevOps for SAP





Established security, identity and compliance controls through a codified, step-by-step process for extending the client’s security perimeter to the cloud, including critical tasks of Active Directory integration and compliance certification mapping (e.g. PCI DSS, SOC1/2/3, HIPAA, NIST, CIS and ISO9001/27001/27017/27018)





Automation that reduces the cost of operating SAP by more than 25% and the total cost of ownership by 40%

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on AWS, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Operate services, accelerating growth and profitability with robust, reusable migration pattern assets. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation, and automation of SAP on AWS. The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.

To learn more about Lemongrass, visit https://lemongrassconsulting.com/ .