Clarkson University Campus Now Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Electricity Through Partnership with Brookfield Renewable

/EIN News/ -- Potsdam, NY, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its effort to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, Clarkson University has reached an agreement to purchase over half of its electricity needs from Brookfield Renewable. All of the power needs of Clarkson’s Potsdam campus are now met with renewable electricity.

“We have been working collaboratively with Brookfield Renewable to develop a tailored solution to purchase electricity directly from them,” said Susan Powers, Director of the Institute for a Sustainable Environment. Students conducting engineering research and in an applied math class contributed to the analysis of Clarkson’s power demand and options for changing our electricity supplier.

Brookfield Renewable, one of the largest owners, operators, and developers of renewable power globally is now providing Clarkson with a large portion of its electricity at the Potsdam campus. “We value that our new partnership with Brookfield Renewable provides renewable electricity that supports our local economy and will increase educational opportunities for our students,” said Powers.

“Brookfield Renewable is pleased to partner with Clarkson University to provide clean, reliable, renewable power that supports the local economy,” said Marco Talamo, Vice President, Brookfield Renewable. “Thanks to our abundant in-state supply of hydropower, we’re ideally positioned to provide solutions for customers like Clarkson University that seek to achieve ambitious renewable energy goals.”

Hydropower provides the bulk of the renewable electricity consumed in northern New York. Harnessing just the power of moving water to generate electricity, it serves as an affordable, climate-friendly energy source in the region. As a readily available and storable energy source, hydro is uniquely capable of supporting 24/7 renewable power. The renewable power provided by Brookfield Renewable will contribute between 50 percent and 60 percent of Clarkson University’s total electricity. The balance of Clarkson’s electricity demand is supplied by hydropower from the New York Power Authority and the village of Potsdam and the 2-MW solar photovoltaic system on Clarkson’s property.

“We have been working hard toward our net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal,” Powers said. “Through our agreement with Brookfield Renewable, we will reduce our total campus emissions by more than 15 percent.”

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded renewable power platforms. The portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals over 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity and a 13,000-megawatt development pipeline. Its New York hydro portfolio is comprised of 74 facilities, which generate 710 MW of clean, reliable energy, enough to power 430,000 homes across the State.

For more information, please visit https://bep.brookfield.com/

Attachment

Melissa Lindell Clarkson University 315-268-6716 mlindell@clarkson.edu