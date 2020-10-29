Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CORRECTION – Ceridian Obtains Security Clearance Status for Cloud Services from Government of Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 by Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), please note that several changes were made throughout the text. The corrected release follows:

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global human capital management (HCM) company, today announced a significant enhancement to its long standing security clearances with the Government of Canada to provide cloud services through its HCM platform.

The certification enables Government of Canada departments to securely store and manage data within the Ceridian HCM platform. 

“This certification underscores Ceridian’s commitment to ensuring data stored in the cloud is managed and protected to the highest standard, and highlights the world-class security infrastructure that underpins our HCM platform,” said David Ossip, Chairman and CEO, Ceridian. “This is a significant milestone for Ceridian, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the Government of Canada.”

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (“Ceridian” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CDAY) (TSX:CDAY) is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Matthew Duffin
matthew.duffin@ceridian.com
+1 647.248.0752

