Dialyzer Market Value to grasp $4.52 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 6.2% | AMR
Significant rise in the prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD) across the globe supplement the market growth for dialyzer.
Rise in patients with ESRD, surge in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, shortage of kidneys for transplantation, & rapid technological advancements are expected to propel the growth of the market”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
— Mangesh Panhale
The report on the global dialyzer market highlights that the market is expected to reach $2.81 billion by 2017, from $4.53 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the dialyzer market.
Remarkable surge in the number of patients suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), increase in incidences of diabetes and hypertension, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation are the major drivers of the global dialyzer market. However, risks and complications associated with dialyzers reuse and high cost of hemodialysis hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rapid technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
High-flux dialyzer segment to create lucrative opportunities through 2025
The high-flux dialyzer segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market, as it is more effective in removal of largest molecules while performing dialysis as compared to the low-flux dialyzer. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The low-flux dialyzer segment is expected to portray a gradual growth through 2025.
In-center dialysis segment to dominate the market by 2025
The in-center dialysis segment dominated the market in 2017 in terms of revenue, contributing more than four-fifths of the market, owing to availability of trained medical staff in dialysis centers to offer better services to patients. However, the home dialysis segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, owing to advent of advanced dialysis products with enhanced efficiency that patients could use at home.
Asia-Pacific to manifest fastest CAGR by 2025
Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% through 2025, owing to increase in healthcare expenditure, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and rise in medical tourism in the region. However, the North America region held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market, owing to significant rise in prevalence of ESRD, diabetes, and hypertension in the region. The other regions such as Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) are analyzed in the report.
The Major Key Players Are:
Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Bain Medical Equipment, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Medtronic Plc. (Bellco), Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Weigao group, Farmasol, China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Medica Group, JMS Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Medivators, Inc., and Dialifegroup
