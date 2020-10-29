Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (28 October 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 25721 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1863 new cases. We report 58 more COVID-19 related deaths (16 being reported in the past 24 - 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19111.
Click link for full report: https://buff.ly/35JoOnW
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
