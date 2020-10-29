Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 28 October

As of 1pm on 28 October, the Western Cape has 3122 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 115 431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 958 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 115 431 Total recoveries 107 958 Total deaths 4351 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3122 Tests conducted 659 309 Hospitalisations 569 with 103 of these in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 10584 9780 Southern 10414 9600 Northern 7126 6710 Tygerberg 13927 13177 Eastern 10790 10106 Klipfontein 9581 8854 Mitchells Plain 9149 8599 Khayelitsha 8475 8003 Total 80 046 74829

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 682 649 Garden Route Knysna 1636 1540 Garden Route George 3889 3566 Garden Route Hessequa 361 326 Garden Route Kannaland 146 136 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2546 2421 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1598 1446 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2206 2074 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4572 4303 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3531 3377 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1198 1135 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1672 1569 Overberg Overstrand 1719 1626 Overberg Cape Agulhas 331 293 Overberg Swellendam 361 343 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1240 1167 West Coast Bergrivier 509 465 West Coast Cederberg 176 166 West Coast Matzikama 704 600 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1502 1399 West Coast Swartland 1710 1596 Central Karoo Beaufort West 844 774 Central Karoo Laingsburg 142 133 Central Karoo Prince Albert 34 34

Unallocated: 2076(1991 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 20 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4351. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Western Cape will continue to deliver on jobs, safety and well-being despite budget cuts:

This afternoon, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his medium-term budget policy statement, which confirmed that the national government would continue to pour billions of taxpayer Rands into SAA, rather than making the tough choices that this big moment in our country required.

To fund this R10.5 billion bailout- Minister Mboweni has slashed national department budgets including that of the police, as well as provincial budgets. In the Western Cape- the budget cuts will directly impact healthcare services, as well as reduce agricultural grants which are aimed at food security and land transformation and which advance dignity through property ownership.

Perhaps Minister Mboweni's blatant lies about how our world-class hospitals operate were meant to obscure the fact that he was defunding key healthcare services in the province in the midst of a pandemic in favour of serving ‘chicken or beef’ in the sky. I want to use this opportunity to thank the officials, doctors and nurses at Tygerberg Hospital for what they have done for our people in the Western Cape – thank you!

As Minister David Maynier set out, the province has now lost over R60 million in key healthcare grant funding including: R19.72 million from our HIV, TB, Malaria and Community Outreach Grant, R30 million from the grant that is critical to maintaining and developing healthcare services at tertiary hospitals in the province, and R11 million from a grant aimed at improving clinical training and supervision of health science trainees and increasing the capacity of our healthcare workforce in the Western Cape.

More information on how the budget impacts the Western Cape can be found in Minister Maynier's statement here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/mtbps2020-saa-bailout-expense-safety-dignity-and-jobs

Minister Mbombo's response to Minister Mboweni can be read here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/413/55406

The Western Cape will however not be deterred from focusing on our key pillars of jobs, safety, and dignity and wellbeing. For our plans to get the job done, view the summary of my speech here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/97/55375

Jobs:

This afternoon I visited Mitchell's Plain, where I had the opportunity to meet with two organisations working to develop skills and create jobs. Shadow Careers, which launched their Mitchells Plain training centre in June, trains young people over a three-month period, and upon successful completion, presents them with a job offer in the call centre or BPO industry.

I then also had the opportunity to meet with Vumatel fibre, who shared with me some of their future deployment plans, and the employment opportunities that come with these kinds of private sector investments.

Earlier, I also welcomed a group of recently nominated international Heads of Mission Designates, comprising new Sout African Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consul Generals and Ministers Plenipotentiary, during which I had the opportunity to brief them on the offerings of the trade, tourism and investment offerings of the Western Cape.

Private sector-led investment is key to creating job opportunities in the Western Cape, and we are working hard to showcase our potential to local, national and international investors.

Wellbeing:

In line with our wellbeing commitments, Minister of Health, Nomafrench Mbombo visited the Eerste River Hospital for the #Vulimpilo campaign launch. COVID-19 has had an impact on the health services that this government offers, and the campaign is a drive to reintegrate comprehensive healthcare services into the system.

This government has committed to dignity and wellbeing as one of the key pillars of our recovery and ensuring that our citizens are healthy is fundamental. While we continue to focus on managing COVID-19 in the province, we must also address other healthcare issues and ensure that children are being immunised, that we are testing and screening for illnesses like HIV and TB, and that we are managing chronic and lifestyle illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.

Safety:

As part of our safety focus, Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, is hosting a school holiday programme, with a focus on safety, for grades 5, 6 and 7 learners. This programme which will run until Friday, is taking place at four primary schools in Mitchells Plain including Rocklands Primary, West End Primary, Cascade Primary and Eastville Primary.

Participants in the programme are taking part in sports activities while simultaneously participating in workshops on crime awareness and prevention, violence against women and children, substance abuse and safety promotion.

