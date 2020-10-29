Nanox Signs With Ambra Health to Enable Image Access and Transfer with U.S. Hospitals and Medical imaging Providers

Ambra’s network includes thousands of imaging providers in the US, including 7 of the top 10 hospitals and 6 of the top 10 children's hospitals, as well as leading radiology practices, subspecialty groups, and life sciences companies

/EIN News/ -- NEVE ILAN, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (https://www.nanox.vision/) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging company, announced today it has signed an agreement with Ambra Health , a leading medical data and image management cloud software company, to facilitate the transfer of medical images between U.S. hospitals and medical imaging providers.



Per the terms of the agreement, Ambra will serve as the enterprise image exchange solution, integrated with planned U.S. Nanox.ARC system deployments via the Nanox.CLOUD infrastructure, subject to approval of the Nanox.ARC system by the FDA.

The Ambra suite consolidates multiple imaging systems with one flexible, customizable, and low maintenance cloud storage platform that lets medical imaging be accessed securely, anytime, anywhere. Leading facilities use Ambra to connect directly to multiple modalities and imaging systems, creating a unified source of imaging data that is accessible to providers and patients. The unification of imaging data allows for significant daily workflow improvements, opportunities for new research and development, and enhanced communication with patients in image-enabled patient and second opinion portals.

Ambra's network allows providers to seamlessly connect with innovative imaging partners like Nanox. Ambra has over eight billion images under its management and is used in over 50 countries.

"It is our intent to provide seamless image exchange once our systems are approved by the FDA and we commence deployments. By working with Ambra, we can directly connect our modalities at hospitals with imaging providers with minimal integration effort and a high level of data-privacy,” said Ran Poliakine, Founder and CEO of Nanox.

“Digital health companies like Ambra Health and Nanox are on a mission to streamline the image management process so that critical medical imaging data is available when and where providers need it,” said Andrew Duckworth, VP of Business Development at Ambra Health.

About Nanox:

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.visio

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann, Johns Hopkins Medicine, UC San Diego and New York Presbyterian, as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and life sciences organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises could cause a disruption of the development, deployment or regulatory clearance of the Nanox System and adversely impact our business; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.ARC from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.ARC; the market acceptance of the Nanox.ARC and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among others. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

