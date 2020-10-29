Mira X Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction With GURU Beverage Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. newswire services.



TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mira X Acquisition Corp. (“Mira X”) (TSXV: MIRA.P) is pleased to announce that it has completed its qualifying transaction (the “Transaction”) with 6384269 Canada Inc. (doing business as GURU Beverage Co & GURU Beverage Inc.) (“GURU”) pursuant to Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSXV.



In accordance with the previously announced amalgamation agreement dated September 28, 2020, Mira X Subco Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mira X, has amalgamated with GURU.

Mira X has changed its name to “GURU Organic Energy Corp.” (the “Resulting Issuer”). Trading in the common shares of the Resulting Issuer has been conditionally approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and is expected to begin trading on November 2, 2020 under the symbol “GURU”.

In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, Mira X has filed a filing statement dated October 22, 2020 on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement filed in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Resulting should be considered highly speculative.

