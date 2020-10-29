iCAD to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5.



Thursday, November 5 th @ 4:30pm ET

Domestic: 800-908-8386

International: 212-231-2909

Conference ID: 21971485

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142233

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Amy Cook

+1-925-200-2125

acook@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com