Fogo de Chão Brings the Fire and Joy This Holiday Season With Delicious Offerings for Every Celebration

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally renowned Fogo de Chão invites guests to savor the holiday season with mouthwatering new offerings for every celebration. Whether you’re looking to rejoice in long overdue visits with loved ones or skip the stress of cooking this holiday, Fogo de Chão is serving up a number of ways to find joy this holiday season, especially amid the unprecedented challenges experienced this year.

“The holidays are a time to celebrate and cherish life’s simple joys with friends and family – even more so after the extraordinary events and hardships so many have seen this year,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chao. “When our guests dine with us, either at Fogo or at their home with Fogo To-Go, they can take a step back from the stresses of what this year has brought and rediscover the joy that is unique to the experience of a shared meal.”

Fogo is introducing a new Wagyu Ribeye to its Indulgent Cuts menu alongside the Dry Aged Tomahawk Ribeye and Wagyu New York Strip, which can be added a la carte to elevate any dining experience. Like the New York Strip, the 24 ounce Wagyu Ribeye is sourced from Australia and aged 21 days. The indulgent ribeye is fire roasted and carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. In addition, to add even more joy to the holiday season, Fogo has extended its All-Day Happy Hour and half-price offer for bottles of South American wine under $100 through the end of the year.

On Thanksgiving Day, Fogo’s gaucho chefs will serve the Full Churrasco Experience with traditional holiday staples including roasted turkey and au jus, sweet potato casserole, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing, and cranberry relish. Guests can also enjoy a Brazilian-inspired Thanksgiving dinner from the comfort of home with a Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go that serves six people. Available for pickup or delivery from all Fogo locations while supplies last*, this complete meal package includes the same holiday staples offered in-restaurant alongside warm pão de queijo, sautéed asparagus and chocolate fudge brownies for dessert. Once home, simply reheat according to the included instructions when guests are ready to eat.

Fogo de Chão will offer a limited edition box of its Founders Tribute Collection Wines, perfect for gifting throughout the holiday season. This new tribute wine box will be available for purchase in-restaurant and to-go beginning November 23 for $89, and includes a commemorative box, tasting sheet, $25 dining card and one bottle of each of the following:

Eulila – Red blend created in partnership with Chilean wine maker VIK and named for Fogo Matriarch Eulila “Selma” Oliveira.

Fogo de Chão offers an array of holiday catering options perfect for every size and type of holiday gathering. Available for pickup or delivery, all catering orders are hot and ready to serve upon arrival, making it easy to focus on friends, family and colleagues during those important holiday celebrations.

Fogo de Chão holiday hours are as follows:

Thanksgiving Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 11:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.



For more information, to find your nearest Fogo de Chão, make reservations, or place an order, please visit www.fogo.com.

*Fogo de Chão’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go is available for pre-orders beginning November 2 by visiting your local restaurant or online via Fogo To-Go. Delivery of Fogo de Chão’s Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go will be available for pick up or delivery between November 16 and November 29 while supplies last.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 56 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table and Feijoada Bar, which includes seasonal salads, soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the Full Churrasco Experience, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, including weekday lunch starting at $15; weekend Brazilian Brunch; a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour. Fogo now offers an array of catering, takeout and delivery options, including Fogo To-Go, which allow guests to enjoy individual meals, a la carte offerings and ready-to-eat or ready-to-grill Fogo Experience bundles from the comfort of home.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

