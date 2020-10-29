BOTS INC. Owns the Only USPTO Granted Patent for Bitcoin Kiosk/ATM

/EIN News/ -- San Juan, PUERTO RICO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industry announced today

that it has owns the rights to U.S. Patent No. 9,135,787 - “Bitcoin Kiosk / ATM Device and System Integrating Enrollment Protocol and Method of Using the Same.” Known as the “Bitcoin ATM patent” this patent is related to the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies utilizing a Bitcoin ATM or kiosk that allows customers to purchase Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies by using cash, debit or credit cards.

Bitcoin ATMs do not require their users to have bank accounts, so customers can simply pay and instantly buy or sell Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

Paul Rosenberg, Company’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We own one of the most important intellectual properties in this space, as we believe that this patent will provide us a unique and leveraged position, in addition to our other businesses. This patent complements our innovation in the field.”

The United States still houses a significant percentage of all the Bitcoin ATMs installed globally. According to Coinatmradar, cryptocurrency ATMs have been installed in 9,187 locations in the US (https://coinatmradar.com)

All Bitcoin ATMs and Kiosks manufactured and sold in the U.S., and all Bitcoin ATMs and Kiosks operated in the U.S. are believed to be subject to this patent and the company intends to enforce its right.

The Company has already begun negotiations with a major law firm that has a very successful track record in enforcing patent rights when working on a contingency basis.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc., a publicly traded OTC Markets innovator trading under the symbol (BTZI) - is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Shareholders, potential investors, and others should note that we announce material events and material financial information to our shareholders and the public using our website and the social media addresses listed below, as well as in our SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg, CEO

paul@bots.bz