Todos Medical Trademarks Tollovid for Dietary Supplement NLC-001 and Enters Into Private Label & Distribution Agreement With The Alchemists Kitchen

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has selected the brand name “Tollovid™” for its proprietary, patent protected 3CL protease inhibitor, previously called NLC-001. Todos licensed the exclusive worldwide distribution rights for Tollovid, excluding Israel, from Israel-based joint venture partner NLC Pharma in September 2020. Tollovid is an orally administered proprietary blend of plant extracts that includes a powerful 3CL protease inhibitor that helps support and maintain healthy immune function. The 3CL protease plays a vital role in the intracellular replication of coronaviruses, and 3CL protease inhibition is being evaluated as a potential therapeutic target for COVID-19 by several groups, including Pfizer.

Concurrent with this announcement, the Company announced that it has entered into a private label and distribution agreement with The Alchemist’s Kitchen, based in the SoHo district of New York City with a significant online presence. The Alchemist’s Kitchen is New York’s leading botanical wellness destination, leveraging the power of plants to improve health while working closely with leading clinicians and medical doctors to educate patients on how to use natural remedies to improve their health in the face of illness or disease. The Alchemist’s Kitchen has been featured in several high-profile educational series, including Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s CBD and cannabis specials that were previously featured on CNN. The Alchemist’s Kitchen will sell Tollovid under its Plant Alchemy™ brand and will train its herbalists to help educate consumers on how adding Tollovid to their immune boosting strategy could potentially lead to improved outcomes in the face of circulating coronaviruses.

“Tollovid certainly is a unique asset in the botanical wellness space, and we are very pleased to be the first to bring this product to market in the United States,” said Lou Sagar, President & CEO of The Alchemist’s Kitchen. “It’s clear there has been a tremendous amount of science developed around Tollovid as it relates to 3CL inhibition, and we believe this could be an important mechanism during this critical time heading into the colder months of the year where people will congregate indoors more often. As a brand, The Alchemist’s Kitchen is always looking to be on the cutting edge of innovation in the botanical wellness space, and Tollovid certainly reinforces our market leading position.”

“We are excited to have selected the brand name Tollovid™ for NLC-001 and to be partnering with The Alchemist’s Kitchen to bring this important immune-boosting dietary supplement into the marketplace at this critical time in the United States,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Some of the most promising data in the scientific literature to date in combatting coronaviruses has been generated by dietary supplements that help reinforce the body’s ability to respond to potential challenges from a coronavirus infection. We are targeting Tollovid to be added to this immune-boosting paradigm, and believe Tollovid could be an important part of an immune boosting strategy to help support and maintain a healthy immune system during this upcoming period of significant concern about potential circulating viruses heading into the colder weather months ahead.”

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com.

About Tollovid™

Tollovid is an orally administered proprietary blend of plant extracts that includes a powerful 3CL protease inhibitor that helps support and maintain healthy immune function.

About The Alchemist’s Kitchen

The Alchemist's Kitchen is a plant-based wellness brand dedicated to the education of consumers to the potential benefits of botanical medicines and herbal remedies. It develops and markets proprietary formulations via retail and online channels of distribution. The Alchemist’s Kitchen flagship storefront is located at 119 Crosby St, New York, NY 10003. The Company’s website is www.thealchemistskitchen.com .

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain.

Additionally, Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed strategic partnerships with Integrated Health LLC, MOTOPARA Foundation to deploy mobile COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

