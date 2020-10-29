InvestorBrandNetwork Launches NextGen InvestorWire Press Portal

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and content distributor, is pleased to announce the launch of InvestorWire (“IW”), a NextGen Press Portal that uniquely amplifies both visibility and reach of press releases and corporate messages. InvestorWire is the next step in IBN’s continued commitment to communications solutions that deliver both targeted distribution and mass exposure.

InvestorWire ‘s comprehensive services combine traditional wire-grade press release distribution along with professional press release enhancement ; unlimited word count; follow-up articles broadcast through a syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream partners ; AudioPressReleases ; multi-brand social media distribution; plus guidance from a team of industry experts. This unparalleled combination of traditional wire services and NextGen communications maximizes the reach of each corporate message.

InvestorWire was created and carefully designed to amplify IBN’s powerful suite of existing solutions, which includes a robust content syndication network of downstream publishers, such as Apple News, Benzinga, Dow Jones / Factiva, MarketWatch, International Business Times and thousands more; social media coverage via 50+ investor-oriented brands , which collectively have millions of followers; IBN’s popular Brand Awareness Distribution (“BAD”) program, which includes professionally crafted ticker-tagged editorials and multi-day brand awareness amplification campaigns; and daily, weekly and monthly IBN newsletters to deliver a continuous flow of insights to a captive audience.

“ Through the past 15 years , IBN has made a name for itself by helping a roster of more than 500 public and private companies enhance their visibility via specialized corporate communication campaigns. Regardless of industry, we’ve noticed a persistent need for high quality press releases that make a splash and resonate with the investment community,” said Chris Johnson, director of client solutions for IBN. “InvestorWire outpaces traditional newswires by offering white-glove service designed to maximize the impact of every release. With our team of professional in-house editors and a growing network of brands and high-profile syndication partners, InvestorWire and IBN make it easy for companies to grab the attention of their target audiences and keep it.”

All releases processed through InvestorWire for U.S. or Canada distribution include an unlimited word count, and InvestorWire offers a full range of international Press Release Distribution Options , ranging from a Basic U.S. state release to Global Complete Coverage with translation into 12 languages. Additionally, IBN is proud to offer the innovative option of AudioPressReleases , which InvestorWire pioneered as a means of further extending the reach of news releases by placing them in front of an entirely new audience in an audio format.

