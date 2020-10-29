CorMedix Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on November 5

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, November 5, and will host a corporate update conference call at 4:30pm EST.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath®, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath’s NDA has been filed and accepted for priority review with a PDUFA date of February 28, 2021. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin™ is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.