Marijuana Company of America launches new discounted packages for HempSmart products, in support of Elections and Holiday Shopping

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce today the launch of a series of promotional campaigns, where “Every Friday is Black Friday, at HempSmart”. These amazing “bundled’ packages will be offered both through our Affiliate program and online through the newly revamped HempSmart web site. Every Friday, a new special product package will be promoted and offered until the end of the year. By purchasing these packages, for less than the regular price of one product, the customer gets 2 or 3 extras with increased value. Once all discounts are considered and added, the overall cost of product could be reduced by up to 50% on some packages.

These recent promotions will help to strengthen the company’s brand image. The HempSmart team has developed a solid strategy and has set an aggressive timeline to roll out these new initiatives over the next 90 days and position the company strongly for the holidays. Jesus Quintero, CEO stated. “These promotions are a way for our company to give back to our customers and our community. We want to make our products as affordable as possible so the world can try them and assess the superior quality of our products. We are confident that once they have tried them, these new customers will stay with us for life”.

The company is offering a total of 6 different bundled promotional packages, ranging from low $50 to a little over $170. They include a mixture of creams, tinctures, and capsules in different combinations to suit diverse needs and requirements. Gloria Albarran Lynch, Chief Marketing Officer said; “I really support our company’s decision to reduce prices further and make them accessible for everyone during this holiday season. In these trying times, we must do as much as we can to boost our immune system and keep each other close and healthy.”

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is an emerging industry leader with focus in product development and sales & marketing with its proprietary botanical ingredients legal hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") quality products under the brand name "hempSMART™". The Company's premium quality products are double lab tested for purity and potency and sold to wholesalers, distributors, via online e commerce consumer platform, and a proven network affiliate marketing program. The Company recently announced plans for international sales, production, and marketing expansion.

About hempSMART Products Containing CBD



The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

