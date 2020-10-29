HDFC Bank Limited Investors: Portnoy Law Advises Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before November 2, 2020; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) investors that acquired shares between July 31, 2019 and July 10, 2020. Investors have until November 2, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The Economic Times reported on July 13, 2020 that HDFC Bank had "conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices and conflicts of interests in its vehicle-financing operations involving the unit's former head." On July 13, 2020, HDFC Bank's American depositary receipt price fell $1.37 per share, or 2.83%, on this news, to close at $47.02 per share.

HDFC Bank reported its financial results on July 19, 2020 for the first quarter of the Bank's 2021 fiscal year, reporting a deterioration in its asset quality and missing analyst estimates with respect to net profit.

Then, on August 6, 2020, the publication The Print reported that in July 2020, the Reserve Bank of India was informed by Experian Plc’s Indian unit that "HDFC Bank has been late in providing details of its loans, including the repayment status of its millions of retail borrowers" and that "[s]uch tardiness has been an issue for about two years."

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 2, 2020.

