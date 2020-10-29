Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2020 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, November 5, 2020. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:

Q3 2020 Press Release: November 5, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Q3 2020 Conference Call/Webcast: November 5, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. ET
Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 393-1607
International Dial-In Number: (914) 495-8556
Conference ID Number: 7161816

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and reference conference ID: 7161816.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus has also initiated a drug discovery and development effort for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com 

