Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,270 in the last 365 days.

Zogenix Announces Date Change for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call and Webcast to November 9

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it has changed the date of its previously announced earnings release and earnings call. The Company will now report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and host a corporate update conference call and webcast after the market close on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Monday, November 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Pacific Time
Toll Free: 877-407-9716
International: 201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13711927
Webcast:

 http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141969

About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a different rare childhood-onset epilepsy and another for MT1621, an investigational novel substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of TK2 deficiency, a rare genetic disorder. MT1621 is being developed through Modis Therapeutics, a Zogenix company.

Zogenix 
Melinda Baker 
Senior Director, Corporate Communications 
+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com 

Investors 
Brian Ritchie 
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors LLC 
+1 (212) 915-2578 | britchie@lifesciadvisors.com 

Media 
In Europe: Kerry Lloyd-Jones, Account Director, Porter Novelli
+44 (0) 7949 794 290 | kerry.lloyd-jones@porternovelli.co.uk
In the US: Stefanie Tuck, Vice President, Porter Novelli
+1 (978) 390-1394 | stefanie.tuck@porternovelli.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Zogenix Announces Date Change for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call and Webcast to November 9

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.