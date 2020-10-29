AnHeart Announces Publication of Pooled Analysis of two Phase 1 Studies of Taletrectinib in ROS1+ NSCLC

Progression-Free Survival of 29.1 months reported in ROS1 TKI treatment-naïve patients and 14.1 months in patients pre-treated with one prior ROS1 TKI

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnHeart Therapeutics, Co., Ltd. (“AnHeart”), a clinical stage oncology company focused on underserved patients in global markets, announces publication of a pooled analysis of two Phase 1 trials of its lead compound, taletrectinib, a next-generation ROS1/NTRK inhibitor in JTO Clinical and Research Reports1, an official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.



In the publication, 22 ROS1+ NSCLC patients out of the total 61 patients enrolled into the two Phase 1 studies conducted in the U.S. (U101, NCT02279433) and Japan (J102, NCT02675491) were analyzed for objective response rate (ORR) by RECIST 1.1, progression-free survival (PFS) and safety. Data cutoff was August 19, 2020. Median follow up time for all 22 patients was 14.9 months.

18 of the 22 ROS1+ patients were evaluable for response. The confirmed ORR for ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment-naïve patients (N = 9) was 66.7% with a disease control rate (DCR) of 100%. The confirmed ORR for patients pre-treated with one prior ROS1 TKI (N = 6) was 33.3% and DCR of 88.3%. The confirmed ORR for patients pre-treated with two prior ROS1 TKI (N = 3), the ORR was 33.3% (95% CI: 6.1% – 79.2%) with a DCR of 66.7%. The median PFS was 29.1 months for ROS1 TKI treatment-naïve patients (N= 11), 14.2 months for patients pre-treated with one prior ROS1 TKI (N = 8), and 4.1 months for patients pre-treated with two prior ROS1 TKIs (N=3).

Dr. Sai-Hong Ignatius Ou, MD PhD, the lead and corresponding author of this publication from the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology-Oncology, University of California Irvine School of Medicine, said: “In the two Phase 1 studies, taletrectinib demonstrated meaningful clinical activity in advanced ROS1+ NSCLC patients who are ROS1 TKI-naïve or crizotinib-refractory and had a manageable safety profile.”

“We continue to gain additional confidence in taletrectinib, which has strong potential to be the best-in-class selective ROS1/NTRK inhibitor,” commented Bing Yan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of AnHeart. “Our Phase 2 trial of this compound is actively enrolling patients in China, and we expect to announce early interim data in Q3 2021. AnHeart also plans to start the ex-China Phase 2 taletrectinib trial in early 2021 to pursue global registration for indications of NSCLC with ROS1 fusions and solid tumors with NTRK fusions.”

About AnHeart:

AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (“AnHeart”) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapies. AnHeart is headquartered in Hangzhou, China with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and has a subsidiary AnHeart Therapeutics Inc. in New York. Formed in November 2018, AnHeart is currently managed by biopharmaceuticals industry veterans and financially backed by venture capital funds.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “intends,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding the timing of anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates and our research and development programs; (ii) the timing of receipt of clinical data for our product candidates; (iii) our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy, or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) the size of patient populations targeted by our product candidates and market adoption of our product candidates by physicians and patients; and (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. This Presentation discusses product candidates that are under clinical study and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or regulatory agencies in other countries. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of these product candidates for the use for which such product candidates are being studied.

AnHeart Contact:

Akira Jing Liu, MD

Director of Business Development

(86) 137-0181-9470 (c)

ajliu@anhearttherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Koffler

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-970-4681 (w)

917-734-7387 (c)

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

1 See https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666364320301545