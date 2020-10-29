Catchpoint Releases Industry’s Most Comprehensive Employee Experience Monitoring Solution

Expanded digital experience management capabilities include first-ever end-user self-help to optimize employee experiences and dramatically improve productivity and satisfaction.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Management, today announced the release of its new Employee Experience Monitoring solution, allowing companies to proactively identify and fix device, application and network problems encountered by a global and distributed workforce. Additionally, these new capabilities will help first-level IT staff to quickly troubleshoot individual and enterprise-wide problems without unnecessary ticket escalations and employee frustration.



“The sudden shift to remote work has put huge pressure on IT teams that are now responsible for delivering reliable and consistent experience to employees distributed in home “offices,” with variable and often unstable internet connections. This has amplified the need for more proactive approach to monitoring. By the time an employee has to make a call to complain that they “lost connection to email” or that they “could not connect to video conference with an important client,” is too late. Productivity is gone and employee morale is diminished,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “First and foremost, our new Employee Experience Monitoring helps companies proactively identify and resolve issues quickly and before employees are impacted, hence increasing their productivity in this new era of work.”

Unlike other monitoring solutions, Catchpoint Employee Experience Monitoring combines real-time endpoint analytics, global user sentiment data and full-stack active (synthetic) monitoring approaches. IT teams now have access to the broadest data set and deeper insights designed to address the challenges and demands of today’s remote workers’ digital experience. Additionally, Catchpoint is the first to offer the end-user self-help to remediate challenges improving the employees’ overall experience with the networks, devices and applications they rely on.

“When you’re managing a company’s IT environment, it’s not good when users are telling you systems are down. We want to get in front of issues before they become problems. Catchpoint helps us stay ahead of poor end-user experiences.” Pete Charlton, IT AVP for TMNA Services

Traditional monitoring solutions attempt to measure end-user experience by collecting data from either the network or the device. Catchpoint monitors end-user experience by starting at the endpoint and then providing in-depth visibility into the application, network and device. Catchpoint Employee Experience Monitoring capabilities:

Enable end-users to self-remediate with a new desktop application that shows device and network health with recommendations to how to resolve issues

Empower IT teams to resolve remote employee issues like VPN performance

Proactively monitor digital employee experience from your end-user devices with expanded synthetic measurements

Deliver a single platform for proactively solving problems highlighting immediate issues that need attention

The new Employee Experience Monitoring solution is part of Catchpoint’s Digital Experience Monitoring SaaS platform and it is available immediately. It is backed up by Catchpoint’s award winning (Stevie Award winner in 2018, 2019 and 2020) 24/7 support that is included in the solution for no additional cost.

Additionally, Catchpoint Endpoint Monitoring was just named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in The Forrester New Wave™: End-User Experience Management, Q4 2020. Demonstrating, in our opinion, the continued focus on delivering end-to-end visibility to ensure employees and end-user have the best possible experiences.

For more information about Employee Experience Monitoring attend the live virtual event Remote CTRL: Adapting IT to your Distributed Workforce on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11AM EST and visit Catchpoint on the web.

About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

