Brendan Flood, Chairman & CEO of Staffing 360 Solutions, Joins More Than 1,300 CEOs in Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

/EIN News/ -- Companies Have Shared More Than 1,300 Actions They Are Taking to Advance Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace



Coalition Expands Reach and Impact into the Business Community

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of more than 1,300 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Brendan Flood, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is committing himself and Staffing 360 Solutions to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing this commitment, Staffing 360 Solutions is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 1,300 signatories have already shared more than 1,300 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

Flood said, “Our organization pulled together in an extraordinary way during COVID-19 and the social uprisings. Our core values of honesty, integrity, belief, transparency and tenacity have long been the pillars of our corporate value system. We listened to what our employees were telling us, and we are determined to do more and better. When we learned of CEO in Action, we welcomed this opportunity to join the pledge and ensure we are doing our part to educate staff about institutional racism, micro aggressions in the workplace and unconscious bias.

“In late summer, we developed a Global Task Force to lead our efforts. It is not enough to simply create a diverse culture; we must do our part to make sure that our organization’s leadership and staff recognize the breadth and depth of talent that is created by including people of all backgrounds and cultures. Alicia Barker, our Chief Operating Officer, has recruited a group of internal Delegates that have pledged to personally act to do their part to make a difference. They are also actively promoting individuals to sign up to the personal pledge and share their pride to work for a company that values diversity and inclusion,” continued Flood.

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A recent study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

Flood added, “Diversity and inclusion are difficult issues to navigate, but if we avoid constructive conversation about our differences, communication deteriorates and productivity suffers. I am proud that Staffing 360 Solutions is committing to cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives.”

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Flood signed the pledge as a declaration of Staffing 360 Solutions commitment to continue cultivating and advancing a diverse and inclusive workplace. Formally marking the Company’s latest action toward a more inclusive culture, Staffing 360 Solutions is taking further steps to lead by example and enrich the workplace and communities where they do business. Staffing 360 Solutions is committed to creating a culture where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcome and respected, and open dialogue is actively supported.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,300 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,300 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known - and unsuccessful - actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the execution of an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom. The Company believes that the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $500 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering, IT, and Light Industrial staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com. Follow Staffing 360 Solutions on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein, including the goal of achieving annualized revenues of $500 million, the Company’s ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, to consummate additional acquisitions, to successfully integrate newly acquired companies, to organically grow its business, to successfully defend potential future litigation, to successfully refinance its debt, and to receive loans under the US Main Street Lending Program, changes in local or national economic conditions, the ability to comply with contractual covenants, including in respect of its debt, as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company’s control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.