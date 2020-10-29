Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Open Lending to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Flynn, Chairman and CEO, Ross Jessup, President and COO, and Chuck Jehl, CFO. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13710754. The replay will be available until Tuesday, November 24, 2020. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Open Lending 

Open Lending (Nasdaq: LPRO), through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.OpenLending.com.

Contact information:

Investor Inquiries:
openlending@icrinc.com

